OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma lawmakers have approved an emergency $10.9 million appropriation to help cover ballooning construction costs on a cash-strapped veterans home.
House Bill 2887’s allocation, though, is well short of the approximately $21 million in emergency funding needed to complete the 175-bed facility in Sallisaw that has been plagued by unexpected cost overruns, apparent design flaws, and pending litigation over who is to blame for the 27% in unexpected costs.
State Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, indicated the remainder of the needed monies would be funded in the upcoming fiscal year budget.
“What we have right now is a partially finished veterans facility in Sallisaw, Oklahoma,” he said. “I think everybody in this body would agree that’s something we need to finish at all costs.”
Lawmakers initially expected the center, which is slated to open in late 2024, would cost $77 million.
The final price tag will likely be closer to $98 million, in part because the initial design did not include “the bare minimums of following the fire code,” said Nanneeusha Young, construction programs administrator for the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.
She said the emergency funding will pay for fire barriers like walls, windows and layers of drywall that were excluded from the original design.
Young said pending litigation related to the design issues limited what she could discuss. However, she said construction on the building is continuing though certain aspects of the project that cannot be completed until the emergency funding is approved.
To date, Oklahoma taxpayers have covered 35% of the costs. The federal government has paid for the rest. The measure awaits Gov. Kevin Stitt’s signature.
State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, who voted against the funding, said that about five years ago, lawmakers had the option to spend $2.5 million to update the existing veterans home in Talihina. Instead, lawmakers decided to close the Talihina facility and have already spent upward of $70 million to build a new one in Sallisaw.
“I know we can’t reverse a vote from five years ago, but it was a mistake to ever close Talihina,” Grego said. “If we had left Talihina alone, invested the money, revamped it, we wouldn’t have all of this. So I can’t support putting more money in a facility that I never did support to begin with.”
State Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Oklahoma City, said he believes legislators are misrepresenting the project’s overall financial shortfall by breaking up the emergency funding into smaller increments.
While he ultimately voted in favor of the funding, Fugate said typically if a building’s construction costs exceed the budget, builders look to cut costs elsewhere instead of asking for more money.
“Yes, we have a $6.2 billion [savings] as a state, but we shouldn’t just look at it as a slush fund to fund whatever the heck it is that the supermajority … thinks is super critical,” he said. “We have to have healthy conversations about whether that money ought to be spent or not.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhinews.com.
