LCSO investigating ATM burglary from Mulhall bank

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary of the Oklahoma State Bank on Feb. 6 in Mulhall.
Deputy Bryan Schultz and Deputy Joshua Alexander responded to a call for reported broken glass and possible missing ATM.
The deputies arrived on scene at 2:26 a.m. and made contact with the reporting party, who showed the deputies to the crime scene.
“We observed tire tracks in front of the foyer consistent with a vehicle backing up to the front of the bank and dragging off the ATM. Along with the exterior glass wall being destroyed leaving debris everywhere, a brick wall had been hit leaving bricks lying on the ground,” Schultz wrote in the police report.
The reporting party had noticed the bank had been vandalized while he was on his way home.
The police report said the reporting party returned to the bank and realized the ATM had been stolen.
Additional deputies arrived on scene and Deputy Alexander began photographing the scene.
“We observed drag marks and debris leaving the front of the bank through the parking lot down Sullivan Avenue directly north of the bank,” Schultz wrote in the report.
Alexander and Schultz followed the drag marks and debris across the railroad tracks to the west, approximately 200 yards.
The drag marks and trail of debris ended on Pine Street heading north, approximately 300 yards from the main entrance of the bank.
“The debris along the trail was a roll of receipt paper, a strip of blank receipt paper, a small piece of quarter inch clear plastic that appeared to have come from the display screen, and at the end of the trail was a long strip of receipt with printing from the bank on it,” Schultz said.
All the debris was collected and logged as evidence.
Two unknown men were seen on video surveillance attaching a yellow tow strap to the ATM at the bank and removing the ATM.
The police report said it took three attempts for the men to pull the ATM out of the wall.
The video surveillance was logged into evidence.
This case is currently under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.