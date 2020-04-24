A lawsuit was filed Thursday by the Oklahoma League of Women Voters asking for a writ of mandamus to force Oklahoma’s State Election Board Sec. Paul Ziriax to change the instructions that accompany absentee ballots.
The petitioners to the Oklahoma Supreme Court say voters should be informed that the affidavits accompanying their ballots don’t necessarily have to be signed in front of a notary public.
Oklahoma law allows an alternative to the notarized affidavit according to an FAQ from the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website.
“Most voters who vote by absentee ballot either have their signatures on their affidavits notarized or have them witnessed by two people. The law considers the notarization or witnessing sufficient to establish the identity of an absentee voter.”
The petitioners claim in their brief that absentee ballot forms currently inform voters that in order for their ballot to be counted, it must be accompanied by a notarized affidavit.
The LWV contends that current instructions give voters incorrect information and “infringe upon the fundamental right to vote” or endanger public health in a time of global pandemic.
Two co-petitioners, Peggy Jeane Winton and Angel Zea Patrick, say they plan to vote by absentee ballot to protect their health.
The women say they don’t want or risk exposing themselves or others by leaving their homes and interacting with a notary public or other officer.
Both say they plan to submit their ballots with sworn statements under penalty of perjury in lieu of the notarized affidavit.
Both also say they are concerned their votes won’t be counted, based on the current absentee ballot instructions.
On Wednesday Ziriax sent a letter to the attorneys representing the LWV, Winton and Patrick.
In it he said the parties were requesting that he “arbitrarily remove Oklahoma's voter verification procedure for absentee voting, which is a key election security measure put in place decades ago by the State Legislature to detect and punish fraud” and said it would be beyond the scope of his authority under the Oklahoma Election Code.
Ziriax said he saw no need for an adversarial relationship and he invited the attorney’s clients to work within the current framework and join election officials in plans to publicize the accessibility and availability of notarizations services.
The also said the request for changes came too late in the process.
“This eleventh-hour demand for changes to Oklahoma's absentee voting procedures comes barely three weeks before the federally-mandated deadline to send Primary Election absentee ballots to uniformed services voters,” Ziriax wrote. “The ballot preparation and printing process is already underway. Absentee voting materials and supplies for the Primary Election have already been purchased and printed. The last-minute change that you propose would almost certainly cause confusion for voters and election officials and disruption to the absentee voting process.”
Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater, told the News Press the problem with absentee voting procedures isn’t just the instructions or the requirement for a notary. It's also that the number of ballots each can notarize is limited to 20, which also raises concerns about having enough to notarize all the ballots filed.
There has been discussion about increasing the number of ballots each can notarize, she said. But there is also disagreement about who has the power to lift the cap.
According to OS Title 26, “A notary public shall be authorized to notarize a maximum of twenty absentee ballot affidavits for a single election. A notary public may be authorized to notarize more than twenty absentee ballot affidavits with the written approval of the secretary of the county election board.”
But Ranson said the legislation dealing with the matter appears contradictory.
A bipartisan coalition of people concerned about impediments to absentee voting, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, looked at different options but finally determined that a lawsuit would be the quickest route to a resolution before the general election in November.
Oklahoma is one of a handful of states that requires notary certification of the voter’s identity on the front end, she said. Other states with mail-in voting have a process that matches signatures on the back end.
Sen. Tom Dugger, R-Stillwater, said he believes changes to the voting process are legislative issues and the legislature should address them. But it isn’t in session now and when it does meet, its priority will be bills addressing COVID-19 and passing a budget.
It’s very difficult to introduce new bills at this point in the session, he said.
Dugger says he is willing to sponsor a special study of the matter this summer and would welcome input from all interested parties.
Reviewing the law and finding that an alternative is available to the notarized affidavit relieved some of his concerns about acting immediately.
“I can say we want everybody who is legally eligible to vote, to be able to vote,” he said. “I think we’ve got to be careful before we change it. I’m more concerned with doing it right than with doing it quickly.”
