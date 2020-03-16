The League of Women Voters Stillwater has a forum with Stillwater School Board Seat 4 and 5 candidates scheduled for Thursday March 26.
As Covid-19 has been reported in Payne County the forum may be subject to modification or change. Updates may be found on the local webpage located at http://www.lwvstillwater.org/.
All four candidates have responded to three questions submitted to them. The responses can be found at the LWV VOTE411 Voter Guide http://onyourballot.vote411.org/race-index.do?c=21220832.
Questions about the Forum may also be directed to lwvstillwaterok@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.