Oklahoma State University’s Department of Entomology and Plant Pathology is looking for students ages 13 to 18 who are interested in a career in entomology. The department is hosting a free open house/recruitment event April 11 for potential students to learn about different majors, career opportunities and more.
Phil Mulder, professor and head of the department, said the open house/recruitment event is designed to give potential students and their families a better idea of what an entomologist actually does.
“I’m excited to get these students and their families on campus and show them what OSU has to offer to future entomology students. A career in entomology is much broader than what people typically think. Obviously, pest control is one aspect, but this open house will help students and parents gain a better understanding of the various options we have to offer,” Mulder said.
The entomology and plant pathology department offers three degree options for undergraduate students, including insect biology and ecology, pre-med/pre-vet and bioforensics. Career options are varied and include the obvious pest control, but also job opportunities in forensic entomology, biosecurity entomology, teaching, research, OSU Extension, insect diagnostician, insect physiologist, insect biochemist, molecular biologist and integrated pest management consultation, to name a few. Nearly all agricultural industries employ entomologists and there is the opportunity to go on and earn other professional degrees in the medical, veterinary and even legal fields.
Slated from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the day will begin at the Insect Adventure located on the west side of Stillwater. Directions are available at http://insectadventure.okstate.edu/get-directions/. The Insect Adventure is home to a wide variety of spiders, insects and other arthropods. Following a catered lunch, attendees will move to campus to tour classrooms and labs and meet with professors and current students to learn more about majoring in entomology. In addition, students and parents will learn more about course requirements and scholarship availability. Mulder said the department currently offers new students a $400 to $500/semester scholarship.
“We are a smaller department, but our students have an opportunity for a plethora of laboratory and field experiences, and we take all new students to the Oklahoma Academy of Sciences Fall Field Day at one of the state parks,” he said. “With their capstone project, students also have the chance to attend a professional meeting where they present their project and compete for monetary prizes and possibly attend a national meeting. In addition, our students get involved in various clubs and contests to further their learning and meet new friends. We also offer numerous work opportunities, which is another great way to apply classroom knowledge and develop relationships.”
To register for the open house, please contact Sharon Hillock at sharon.hillock@okstate.edu. Registration deadline is April 6. You can learn more about the department by visiting www.entoplp.okstate.edu. You will find information related to scholarships, courses and newsworthy events within the department. Be sure to browse the Future Students section for information about applying to OSU.
