Monday’s agenda for the Payne County Board of Commissioners was packed with 11 resolutions allowing county departments to dispose of surplus property.
The action was taken following the Nov. 1 effective date of House Bill 3045, authored by Rep. John Talley (R-Stillwater), State Representative for District 33 in the Oklahoma Legislature. Prior to the legislation, all county departments could not dispose of surplus property in a year when the election of two county commissioners occur at the same time
County Commissioner Districts 1 and 3 were scheduled for election this year. District 1 Commissioner Zach Cavett retained his office when he did not draw an opponent. Rhonda Markum was elected District 3 Commissioner in the Republican primary to replace Rocky Blasier who did not file for re-election. Since two commissioners were scheduled to be elected at the same time, the prior law did not authorize any department in the county to dispose of surplus property.
County attorney Lowell Barto provides regular advice to the commissioners concerning the requirements of Oklahoma law. He said he read about the new bill in Talley's column in the News Press.
“The whole point is to allow the county commissioners to declare surplus property without waiting a year to take that action,” Talley said.
The change to the law still prohibits the commissioners scheduled for election to declare surplus property for their departments.
The resolutions approved by the commissioners on Monday allowed the Payne County Treasurer, District 2 Commissioner, the Payne County Fairgrounds, and the Glencoe Fire Department to dispose of surplus property. A pressure washer with a trade name of “Hotsy” was declared surplus for the Environmental Enforcement department. Districts 1 and 3 will have to wait until next year to dispose of any surplus property.
“My responsibility as a Legislator is to listen to my constituents and take care of problems. So that is what I do,” Talley said.
After Cavett called to inform Talley about the problem of disposition of surplus county property, Talley responded by authoring House Bill 3045. The Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma also supported the legislation.
