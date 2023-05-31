Oklahoma State University made strong advances in the veterinary field with the State Legislature’s recent passage of House Bill 2863.
The bill created the Oklahoma State University Veterinary Medicine Authority, an entity dedicated to long-term support for clinical training at OSU.
“This will have a major impact, not only on the college but the state as a whole,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, College of Veterinary Medicine Dean. “I am grateful for everyone involved in helping secure the OSUVMA. This authority will allow the college to expand its efforts in order to fulfill its mission of being innovators in veterinary medical education, animal and human health.”
The OSUVMA will provide needed support for faculty, student training and the veterinary teaching hospital in the way that OSU Medical Authority and the University Hospitals Authority support the state’s medical schools.
The veterinary college is the only one in Oklahoma and one of only 33 in the nation.
Its role is critical to training veterinary professionals who are crucial to the health and financial well-being of Oklahoma.
The authority will have public health implications, such as helping diagnostic services to agricultural producers and continuing research to improve human and animal health.
One Health is a national approach that recognizes that the health of people is closely connected to the health of animals and our shared environment. It's not new, but it has become more important in recent years because many factors have changed interactions between people, animals, plants and the environment, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Human populations are growing and expanding into new geographic areas. As a result, more people live in close contact with wild and domestic animals, both livestock and pets.
The Earth has experienced changes in climate and land use, as well, such as deforestation and intensive farming practices.
Furthermore, the movement of people, animals, and animal products has increased from international travel and trade.
The CDC said these changes have led to the spread of zoonotic diseases, including rabies, salmonella, West Nile virus, anthrax, Lyme disease, ringworm and Ebola.
As zoonotic diseases become more prevalent, the research One Health provides in Oklahoma is key to better health outcomes for all Oklahomans.
“Nothing illustrated the need for an approach rooted in One Health more than the COVID-19 pandemic,” said OSU Center for Health Sciences President Johnny Stephens. “Now, more than ever, we need to secure a solid foundation for the OSU College of Veterinary Medicine to help ensure we educate the veterinarians and researchers of the future.”
Rep. Kevin Wallace and Sen. Chris Kidd (R-Waurika) co-authored the bill. Their belief is that HB 2863 will have a lasting impact on Oklahoma.
“Oklahoma State University has long been a leader in animal health in Oklahoma,” Wallace said. “This bill will provide the college with the support it needs to educate a critical veterinary workforce and build a solid and long-lasting future ... Families and the state’s agricultural producers will benefit as more highly qualified veterinarians graduate from the program, bringing their expertise and in-demand skills to communities across the state."
Kidd is the Senate Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee chairman. As a fifth-generation Oklahoma cattle producer, Kidd recognizes that Oklahoma needs veterinarians, particularly large animal veterinarians.
“Quality vets are critical to the economy, from the level of the individual ranch to the state as a whole,” Kidd said. "It’s an opportunity to build a long-term sustainable veterinary medicine program and position the school as a leader in training the next generation of veterinary professionals.”
OSU President Kayse Shrum thanked Wallace and Kidd for supporting what she said is the “crown jewel” for Oklahoma – the only veterinary hospital in the state.
“This is a major step forward, not just for OSU, but for all who rely on crucial veterinary services, both at OSU's veterinary teaching hospital and through our network of skilled graduates who are making a difference in communities across the state,” Shrum said. “This support will be key in the university’s commitment to addressing challenges in the One Health arena, which is a focus of the university’s larger strategy.”
