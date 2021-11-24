After a year of canceled, re-imagined, and virtual events, this holiday season will offer an array of in-person events around the county. From Christmas parades to local shopping events, many communities are going all-in.

Here is a roundup of holiday events happening in and around Payne County:

Stillwater

Friday

Christmas Tree Lighting Celebration. Children’s activities begin at 4 p.m., with the tree lighting at 6 p.m., on Block 34, Duncan and 9th Ave. 

Merry Main Street. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Block 34, Duncan and 9th Ave. 

• Shopping at the vendor domes.

• Disel Tree Farms 

Holiday Market at Modella Art Gallery. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 721 S. Main St.

Saturday

Free Horse Carriage Rides. 3-9 p.m., Block 34, load and unload at Husband and 9th.

Merry Main Street. 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., on Block 34, Duncan and 9th Ave. 

• Shopping at the vendor domes.

• Disel Tree Farms

Holiday Market at Modella Art Gallery. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 721 S. Main St.

Tuesday

OSU Fanfare of Lights. 7 p.m. at the Student Union. Mr. and Ms. Claus will be available for photos in the SU atrium. 

Wednesday

“Elf the Musical” presented by Town and Gown Theatre. Visit www.townandgown.org/elf-the-musical.html for show times and tickets.

Dec. 2

Stillwater Christmas Parade of Lights. 7 p.m., South Main Street, Downtown. 

OSU Poinsettia Sale. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., 318 N. Lincoln Street.

The Polar Express in concert. 7:30 p.m., at the McKnight Center, 705 W. University. Visit mcknightcenter.org for show times and tickets.

Dec. 3

Lights on the Lake. 5-9 p.m., at the East recreation area of Lake McMurtry, every Friday thru Sunday until the  19th. Admission is $6 per vehicle.

Dec. 4

Holiday Craft Show. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Payne County Expo Center, 4518 Expo Circle E. 

WinterFest Noon to 3 p.m., at the Botanic Garden at OSU. Activities will include hot drinks and hay ride.

St. Francis Xavier Festival and Marketplace. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 711 N. Country Club Road. Areas include a cafe – open 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. – baked goods, freezer meals, a raffle, crafts, and family activities.

Holiday Pop Up Shops. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Prairie Arts Center, 1001 South Duck Street.

Cushing

Dec. 11

Tree Lighting in Centennial Park. 5 p.m., 108 East Broad Street, Cushing.

Cushing Christmas Parade. 5:30 p.m., Downtown Cushing.

Dunkin Christmas Spectacular. 7:30 p.m., The Dunkin Theatre, 207 East Broadway, Cushing.

Pawnee

Saturday

Festival of Lights Parade. 5:30 p.m., 600 Harrison Street, Pawnee. 

Perkins

Dec. 9

Old Fashioned Country Christmas. 5 p.m., Oklahoma Territorial Plaza, 750 North Main Street, Perkins.

Perry

Friday

Light Up Perry. 5:45 p.m., 300 Courthouse Drive, Perry.

Christmas Parade. 6 p.m., 300 Courthouse Drive, Perry.

