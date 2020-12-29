A few miles off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, are Martha’s Vineyard and Chappaquiddick islands.
Martha’s Vineyard, a very affluent summer colony, is much more a tourist destination and was certainly our primary destination. The trip by ferry from Woods Hole on Cape Cod to Oak Bluffs on Martha’s Vineyard takes about an hour, and we arrived just as the sun was setting over the water. We drove from Oak Bluffs to Edgartown and checked into the Harborside Inn for our week’s stay during the last week in October. It was the last week of the tourist season, so things were much more quiet than at midsummer.
Harborside Inn is a timeshare resort, therefore most of the guests during the week we were there owned the suite in which they were staying for that week and went to Martha’s Vineyard during that week every year, so most of the people were acquainted with one another. However, someone had allowed their suite to be rented and we were fortunate enough to get it. Harborside Inn is unique among all the timeshare resorts where we’ve stayed in that it had a common kitchen and dining room which made it someone easier to get acquainted. We ate most of our meals out, enjoying the great seafood in that area but we went to the dining room for coffee and soon got acquainted.
There was one group of eight, three couples and two widows, who were well acquainted and each year they went to one of the golf courses for lunch and we were invited to join them and had a great time. But, we spent most of our time enjoying all that the island had to offer starting with Edgartown, the largest town on the island. Edgartown is an old whaling port with many beautiful old homes built near the harbor by whaling captains and other prominent people. Many of those old homes are on Water Street which runs parallel to the harbor. Also along Water Street today is the Edgartown Yacht Club, the Harborview Hotel which is the finest hotel on the island, the Edgartown lighthouse, one of five lighthouses on the island, and the Harborside Inn where we were staying. It was a great location!
Our suite was about 25 yards from the harbor and offered us a wonderful view of fishing boats, excursion boats and fabulous yachts tied to the piers, anchored in the harbor or sailing in or out of the harbor. Because of the scarcity and price of land, the parking lot for people staying at the Harborside Inn was about three blocks down Water Street, therefore I was able to enjoy seeing those beautiful houses that were the former homes of whaling captains and much more recently the summer homes of Hollywood celebrities, political figures and other financially well-off people. One of my favorite houses was the summer home of James Cagney in the early 1950s and one of the girls at the front desk at the resort said “be sure to take note of the third house down the street with the red door which belonged to Meg Ryan until recently.”
But, there’s a lot more than just Edgartown. Nearby Oak Bluffs, or Cottage City as it was once called, became a summer destination as early as the 1830s. At that time Methodist church groups went to the island, set up tents and preached the gospel. Eventually the small tents were replaced with “wooden tents” which evolved into more substantial and colorful gingerbread houses for which Oak Bluffs is well known.
Vineyard Haven, the northernmost town on the island is the busiest year-round town on the island. Today it’s the primary port for the Steamship Authority which carries visitors to and from the island. The town has fine restaurants, boutiques, art galleries, well stocked souvenir shops and several historic and attractive buildings. At the west end of the island, which is 20 miles from Edgartown, is the small town of Aquinnah. The area around Aquinnah offers some of the best sightseeing and outdoor activities on the island with its colorful clay cliffs, the Gay Head Lighthouse, beaches along the Atlantic coast, the Vineyard Sound coast and the Menemsha Pond, sand dunes and the opportunity to learn about the history of the Wampanoag Indians, early settlers in that area. Aquinnah is somewhat remote compared to the busier towns toward the other end of the island which makes it attractive to athletes, artists and those who enjoy the out of doors. There are a few gift shops there and one small restaurant, quite surprisingly, a sushi restaurant.
Across the bay at Edgartown is a second smaller island, Chappaquiddick Island which we also visited. It takes only about five minutes by ferry to reach the island. When one drives off the ferry onto the island they are on the only hard surface road on the island. The road goes east a little over a mile then makes a 90-degree turn to the south and continues a couple miles to the south. At the 90-degree turn there is a narrow sandy road, almost more like a trail, that continues on east. There are no stores, service stations nor retail businesses on the small island, so people who visit the island go to enjoy the beaches, hiking trails, bird watching or to visit the two places we visited.
Along that sandy road were the only two sites we visited. The first was Mytoi Garden, a Japanese landscape garden set within a natural wooded area. The several-acre garden’s main feature is a small pond with an island reached by an arched footbridge. The garden was attractive and interesting but in need of some serious maintenance. The second place of interest was the Dike Bridge at the end of the road. The Bridge is across Porsha Pond where there’s nothing beyond the bridge but a sandy beach and a sign warning people not to attempt to drive there without special balloon tires. This is the bridge which the late Sen. Ted Kennedy drove off and into the pond in which Mary Jo Kopechne drowned.
We had a great time on Martha’s Vineyard Island, but left knowing that the next week would bring new adventures and experiences as we headed for the Berkshires in western Massachusetts.
Questions or comments can be sent to larryandkayo@suddenlink.net.
