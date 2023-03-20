The Stillwater Public Library gave families one more relaxing event before the end of spring break on Friday, hosting a lock-in for 137 people.
The entire library was used to provide entertainment options appealing to kids, teens and adults, featuring video games, board games and movies.
The lock-in was another chance to celebrate how the community has played a vital role in the library’s 100 years of existence.
“One of our goals was to create a fun event celebrating the children and families that make up the core of our users,” library director Stacy DeLano said. “It is not just a building or staff that make a successful library; it’s the families who introduce the library and reading to their children, generation after generation.”
Some families stayed in the main library and played board and card games, including chess, checkers, Monopoly, Sorry, Uno, Scrabble, Candy Land and Battleship.
Adult Services Supervisor Emily States said it was nice to see the library so full of people having fun.
“It’s been since before COVID that the library was so alive,” States said.
Stillwater High School’s Esports Club and GameStop held video game competitions on all three floors of the north building. The kids competed in Super Smash Bros., Mario Kart and Mario Party. The library staff also set up an old Super Nintendo for some of the older guests to enjoy.
There were game-themed movies available to watch such as Jumanji and Clue.
Pizza, popcorn and drinks were available and s’mores were served in the library courtyard – courtesy of the Friends of the Library.
Library staff said kids and teens asked when the library would host another event like this.
“One of our favorite parent responses was the question, ‘Are they going to do this again next weekend?’ To which the parent replied, ‘They’re not doing this again for another 100 years,’” States said. “Given how popular it was, it might come back around a bit sooner than that.”
Tiffany Scarlett Munday thanked the library for providing a safe and interesting event for her son Andrew Munday to attend and meet new friends.
“It can be hard sometimes to force teenagers to socialize,” Munday said. “My son had a great time at the lock-in.”
