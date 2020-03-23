Finding credible resources can be challenging, especially in times like these, when information is changing rapidly. As your librarians, we want you to know that even though our doors are closed, we are here for you. One of the things that we can provide right now is reliable information and referrals for services. Are you having trouble finding out what you need to know about COVID-19? Do you need to know where you can get financial assistance? We can help you.
We are taking phone calls and answering Facebook messages and emails during our regular business hours. That means that you can call us at 405-372-3633 x8106, email askalibrarian@stillwater.org or message us on Monday-Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m, Friday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.
Librarians have also created a series of web pages that list local updates, reliable health information, resources regarding utilities, internet and phone services, help for local businesses, and even entertaining educational resources for kids and adults. All of the links are accessible from http://library.stillwater.org/covid-19_information.php, or the right-hand menu on our homepage. We are also trying to share updates and useful information via Facebook.
In the upcoming week, librarians will be experimenting with new ways to engage with you. Miss Elizabeth, the children’s librarian, has already had a few impromptu Facebook Live storytimes. She’s currently working on a regular schedule so that kids and families can tune in together. Adult librarians are planning a digital community reading series with online book discussions. If you have ideas or suggestions, please let us know!
We have a couple of additional library updates and reminders for you this week. As things change, we greatly appreciate your patience while we figure out the best way for us to operate and provide services.
• Starting Monday, March 23, we will no longer be accepting returned materials, and the book drop is locked. We want to ensure that our staff stays as safe as possible. Please hang on the items you have checked out until we begin accepting returns again.
• All due dates for physical items borrowed from the library have been extended until May 1, 2020. We will continue to change all borrowers’ due dates automatically, as needed.
• Need access to the Oklahoma Virtual Library so you can borrow e-books, e-audiobooks, digital magazines, and streaming videos? If you have lost your library card, need a new card, or have fines preventing you from logging into the OK Virtual Library, please email circulation@stillwater.org or call 405-372-3633x8111. We want to help you get access, so please reach out.
• Community members may use the library’s two wifi internet connections while outside the building. We are asking that you remain in your cars to maintain social distancing. The unsecured connection does not require a password. The secured connection is a safer option and requires the password #9SPL2!!
• Need help picking a good e-book or e-audiobook? Ask us! We can recommend great books of all types for you. Reading is a great way to spend extra time at home.
We miss you, Stillwater! We can’t wait until we can see you walk through the library doors, but until then, take care of each other. We will get through this. And please, please, please don’t hesitate to call if we can help you. That’s what we’re here for.
Emily States is an adult services supervisor at the Stillwater Public Library.
