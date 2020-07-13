The library re-opened to the public on June 8, just as Stillwater was about to see a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases. For those who feel hesitant about using library services, we are now providing safer options for checkout and computer use.
If you choose to do curbside pickup of library materials, the process is simple. First, log into your account in the library catalog. Place a hold on the titles you want. When they are available, you will be contacted with instructions to give us a call to schedule your pickup time. If you do not yet have a card, but want to avoid coming inside to get one, email andrea.kane@stillwater.org for more information.
If you would prefer to come into the library to pick up your holds and browse for new selections, we offer a self-check station right next to the holds shelf. Staff can also provide contactless checkout options at the front desk if you need more assistance. For new users, a photo ID and proof of residency will be requested.
At this time, we are asking that all returns are placed in the outside book drop instead of bringing them inside. Items are quarantined for three days before being checked in. Many patrons still have items that were checked out before we closed in March. Please return them to the book drop as soon as possible. We will be waiving late fees for those items until July 1.
As always, the Oklahoma Virtual Library is open 24/7 for eBook and audiobook users. To apply for an eBook only Virtual Card, email circulation@stillwater.org.
For those needing internet access and printing, the library has 10 computers available that are spread throughout the library to encourage social distancing. If you just need Wi-Fi, it can be accessed easily, even from our parking lot.
Some things to know before coming in: the library has limited occupancy, so we are checking people in at the front entrance. Because the CDC recommends wearing a cloth face covering to help slow the spread of COVID-19, we are requesting that adults and older children wear masks when they visit. All library staff will be wearing masks to protect you, please do your part to protect us and your fellow library users. Our current customers are doing a great job keeping library workers and other patrons safe. Approximately 90% of users wore masks our first several weeks open! If you do not have a mask or face covering, you will be offered one at the door. We are also enforcing a one-hour time limit to ensure that everyone gets the access they need and to limit exposure in the building.
We hope that with the new options available, all patrons can find a comfortable method for accessing books, audios, and necessary internet services.
Andrea Kane can be reached at andrea.kane@stillwater.org.
