Back-to-school means lots of schedule changes for everyone, including the library, but that doesn’t mean the fun of summer is over. Fribrary is held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Friday year-round for teens (grades 6-12), and our fall lineup is better than ever! Teens can join us each week for awesome snacks, activities, shows, and more – there’s something for everyone. Our amazing Teen Advisory Committee (TAC) has been working all summer to put together a Fribrary schedule that’s sure to have something for everyone. Activities occur on a monthly rotation:
• First Friday: TAC meets year-round from 5:30-6:30 to help plan library programs for teens. Afterward, members can hang out playing games and watching movies from 6:30-8:30. TAC members also volunteer to help at the other Fribrary programs and library events like LexiCon. Interested teens can visit our website to download and print the application to join TAC, then drop it off at the library or email it to abell@stillwater.org.
• Second Friday: Anime Club, where teens can watch anime relating to a monthly theme while enjoying games, crafts, or cooking based on a tri-monthly rotation. We have games ranging from traditional (e.g. Go, Shogi) to loosely Asian-themed (e.g. Kings of Tokyo, Sushi Go!), and this summer we tried our hand at origami in June and learned to make sushi from scratch in July!
• Third Friday: Makerspace (during the school year, September through April). This fall’s Makerspace will be based around monthly themes where teens can do hands-on activities and make cool projects to take home.
• Fourth Friday (and my personal favorite): Fandom Friday (during the school year, August through April). We have games, crafts, snacks, activities, and door prizes based on a theme – (usually a popular movie or book). Teens are encouraged to wear costumes or fandom clothing/accessories, bring props, and come hang out with other fans.
Fribrary has changed a lot over the last four years, but the one constant – the most important part – has been making sure that we’re able to provide programs that really connect with our teens. I would never be able to do this without input from a diverse and engaged TAC, nor would I be able to offer such cool programs without their volunteer efforts to prepare, facilitate, and clean up these hangouts, projects, and parties every single week. As the teen librarian, I love being able to host such a wide variety of fun, engaging programs that teens will love in a safe, welcoming, and (shh – don’t tell them!) educational environment. I can’t wait for your teen to join us this semester!
Learn more about teen programs at the library including this fall’s Fribrary schedule at: http://library.stillwater.org/new_Teen_Programming.php.
Amanda Bell is with the Stillwater Public Library.
