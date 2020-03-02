Reading people are the nicest people. This may sound like an opinion, but science is backing up the claim. Researchers across the world have been studying the effect of reading, especially fiction material, to show what happens within people’s brains. In 2013, Dutch researchers conducted a study and found fictional narrative experiences have effects on people’s skills, such as empathy.
I see evidence of this proven phenomena every day at our library. Recently, the library was gifted several needed items that were collected at a 4-year-old’s birthday party.
This special 4-year-old is Evee Hansen, a regular at the library and finisher of our 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. The whole staff has enjoyed watching her grow and check out stacks of books each week. Before Evee’s birthday party, her mother asked for a list of needed items for the Children’s Department. She explained that at Evee’s birthday party, they would ask friends to bring these items instead of gifts.
As Evee’s mother Julianna explained, “We had already received so many toys and gifts at Christmas, and kids can be overstimulated with an excess of toys. Since Evee loves the library, she was excited to give presents to the library.”
Some of the items collected were disinfectant wipes, tissues, crayons and colored copy paper. Julianna hopes to continue this tradition in the future and thinks it was a great way to give back to the community while also teaching the value of giving.
Another way the community continues to share the love of reading is through the gift of books.
The book donations to the Friends of the Library book sale demonstrates the overwhelming generosity of Stillwater readers. Day after day and year after year, I am amazed to see the donation carts fill up with mountains of books. Money raised by the sale of the donated books comes directly back to the library. The funds are mostly used to help offset the cost of programming, such as our Summer Reading Program. There is still plenty of time to donate your books before the next sale in April.
Of course, the library is not the only location to share the love of reading. The other day when I was walking around my neighborhood, I poked my nose into the three Free Little Libraries on my route. To my shock, I found brand new copies of “Dog Man” and “I Survived!” For those not currently reading kid lit, those are very in-demand titles.
Thank you to Stillwater for being such great supporters of the library and reading. Keep up the reading, and keep on giving! As Rainer Maria Rilke said, “ah, how good it is to be among people who are reading.”
Elizabeth Murray is a children’s librarian at the Stillwater Public Library.
