It’s a new year! Hurrah! This is a time we celebrate with fireworks and traditionally think of bettering ourselves with resolutions. Eat better, exercise more, save money, or even read more books are actions that we resolve to do in January. Though reading more books and all the rest are great goals, this new year that has begun in a pandemic when we are starting to have more hope for recovery, I think more of gratitude.
The outpourings of gratitude during this worldwide crisis this past year have been incredible. There have been banners, social media posts, and big virtual celebrations for all those on the front lines of this crisis. Thankfulness and appreciation are ways to lift spirits during stressful times and great resolutions. Your library may assist you if you have resolved to practice more gratitude with great books. The Stillwater Public Library has books like “the Gratitude Diaries” by Janice Kaplan and “Gratitude Works” by Robert Emmons that explain how practicing gratitude can transform your life.
In this time, as we look for ways to be more hopeful, it is apparent that gratitude on a large or small scale may help. My gratitude is aimed at a smaller scale. My gratitude is for the community of Stillwater.
I was a transplant to Stillwater nearly 10 years ago and have spent the past five wonderful years working at the Stillwater Public Library. In that time, I have met so many helpful, polite, intelligent, and caring people. Our patrons are truly outstanding in their support for the library and how they help each other. There have been so many bright young people willing to lend a hand to other patrons on computers even when they are busy with their own work. The volunteers who come in and offer their time to make the book displays or help with programs to give back to their community are amazing. Each patron who comes through our doors looking for knowledge is a sign of hope during this stressful time.
That hope generated by the community is contagious. It inspires our staff to try to reflect that back to our patrons with our programming and our daily interactions with people. We try to make that hope into educational and connecting programs like our upcoming “Community Conversations” programs, aimed at giving people an outlet to talk about coping strategies to help with their overall wellbeing. The library partner’s with others in the community on arts and educational programs, like our upcoming virtual StorySLAM that we’re hosting alongside Modella Art Gallery’s “Faces of COVID” exhibition. These are ways we can give back to our community the hope and encouragement we receive from the community.
Gratitude in the new year is a way to buoy us through this long pandemic. Celebrating those we are grateful for on a small or large scale can bring us together more as a community, and it is contagious. It is a new year, and embracing that gratitude is going to make it a great one!
