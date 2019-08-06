Now that summer reading has drawn to an end, the library is focusing on our next big event – LexiCon! This is the fifth year that the library has hosted the free, family friendly comic con and the second year that it will be at three locations – the Library, Stillwater Community Center and Prairie Arts. LexiCon will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
This year we are partnering with Visit Stillwater, Modella Art Gallery and downtown businesses to offer some awesome pre-LexiCon festivities on Friday, Sept. 13. A live DJ will be playing video game inspired dance tunes at Modella from 7-9 p.m.
Dance attendees will be eligible to get free LexiCon swag that will only be available on Friday night. There will also be complimentary snacks and soft drinks.
If you have been to LexiCon before, then you know that seeing everyone dressed up in their cosplay outfits is a ton of fun. Many cosplayers put a lot of work into crafting very intricate and unique costumes. We’re hoping that by having a Cosplay Crawl on Friday night, in addition to the dance party, we can give people another opportunity to show off their creative costumes.
The Cosplay Crawl will take place in downtown Stillwater with local businesses offering discounts to cosplayers and LexiCon fans alike. Since downtown businesses have varying hours the Crawl will likely extend beyond the hours of the dance party.
If you know people who are coming from out of town for LexiCon, Best Western Plus Cimarron Hotel and Suites is holding a block of rooms at a special rate just for LexiCon attendees! Call the hotel at (405) 372-2878 and tell them you’re with LexiCon to get the offer.
If you want to learn more about the upcoming weekend of comic con fun, including local businesses participating in the Cosplay Crawl, you can visit the library’s LexiCon page at https://library.stillwater.org/lexicon.php.
Emily States is an adult services supervisor at the Stillwater Public Library.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
