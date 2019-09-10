The library is busy getting ready for LexiCon on Saturday! If you haven’t heard about it by now, LexiCon is a convention, “con,” designed to bring artists, authors, vendors and creators together with fans. Even though it is a comic con, LexiCon really is about so much more than just comics.
LexiCon is also for lovers of science fiction and fantasy books, television and movies. It is for people who like gaming – video, table top, live-action role playing and virtual reality. It is an opportunity for those who love art to see a wide variety and to interact with the artists. It gives people interested in Japanese pop culture a chance to get together with others who love anime, manga, Budo, and, this year, Godzilla. Ultimately it is a place for people who like to be around others who are expressing their creativity and enjoying themselves.
I must confess – I’m not actually an expert on all the fandoms (that’s like a universe or king “dom” of fans based on a specific story) that will be represented at LexiCon. I’m not a cosplayer (someone who makes creative “cos”tumes based on their favorite character.) I haven’t seen all of the movies that people will be talking about there and I don’t even know which superheroes and villains come from Marvel and which ones come from DC comics.
Despite all that, I love LexiCon. I’ve heard it said that Disney World is the happiest place on earth. Whether that’s true or not, I would argue that in Stillwater, Oklahoma, LexiCon is the happiest place. (Maybe a Bedlam football game played at home with an OSU win would be a close second but since LexiCon is free and open to the public, I think it’s got an edge.)
So why is LexiCon such a happy place? I think it’s because it is a safe space where people can use their imaginations. A girl can put on a superhero costume without being bullied. A teen can show off how much they know about J.R.R. Tolkien without being labeled as odd. An adult can create and wear a Stormtrooper costume and be praised for their ingenuity rather than criticized for not being productive.
Whether it’s going to a superhero storytime, joining a panel discussion about a favorite TV show, listening to an art historian talk about the history of animation, getting tips on makeup and wigs from people who have been successful in cosplay competitions, or even striking up a conversation with someone because they are dressed as one of your favorite characters, LexiCon is all about starting adventures of the imagination, learning more about your hobbies and connecting with people who share similar interests.
I hope that you will come to LexiCon this weekend and have an adventure with us! There is a pre-LexiCon dance party and cosplay crawl downtown from 7-10 p.m. Friday. The dance party is family friendly and will take place at Modella Art Gallery with some really cool swag and free refreshments. There will be downtown businesses offering discounts to cosplayers and LexiCon fans!
Then, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, there will be a whole day of fun at the Library, Prairie Arts Center, the Community Center and the OSU Museum of Art.
A full schedule of events along with details about all the speakers, panels and activities for the weekend can be found at library.stillwater.org/lexicon.php.
A quick side note: If you visit the Library on Wednesday, Sept. 11 the door from the lobby to the children’s area will be closed off until HVAC repairs are done. We appreciate your patience while we take care of building repairs.
Paula Long is an Adult Services Librarian at the Stillwater Public Library.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
