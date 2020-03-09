The Stillwater Public Library has a bunch of heartwarming, exciting, tear-jerking, frightening, helpful (basically, you name it) - books. Books of all shapes, sizes, content and covers surround me every day as a librarian. Sometimes it is hard to pick a good read. I walk through the stacks at least 20 times a day, and you better believe I have fallen for a good cover from time to time. That can lead to an unfulfilling read, which can lead to abandoning a book, or even all books, for a long time.
Recently we had a patron who was returning to the library as an adult in the hopes that we could help him find a book interesting enough to read cover to cover. He explained he had never finished a book in his life. Fortunately, one of my co-workers was able to help him find a book that fit him well, and he was back in a matter of days for more to read. He is now a voracious reader. This instance reminded me of how important it is to know how to pick a good book.
Choosing a book can be an easy task when you are in the middle of a series, or when a favorite author has just released a new book. Barring those circumstances, it can be work to find the right reading material. The myriad choices can be daunting. Until a new technology is invented that allows a book to magically sense what you want to read, we have to use our own criteria to find a good book.
More often than not, I am the one recommending books to others. Being a librarian, I take that responsibility very seriously and put the requester through many of the same questions I use myself to pick my next read. What authors have you enjoyed? What are you in the mood to read? How much time do you have to read? What do you definitely NOT want to read about right now? With all that information, it can be much easier to choose.
The author question is not just to see if that author has something new; it is an indication of the style of writing the person enjoys. There is a vast difference in the style of writing between Nicholas Sparks and Jojo Moyes, and yet they are both classified as fiction. By finding a writing style you like, it helps to pick authors in other genres that have a similar style. If you want the short fiction chapters of James Patterson, but are looking for something in the self-help area, maybe something by Gretchen Rubin, like “Better Than Before: Mastering the Habits of Our Everyday Lives.”
Asking about mood narrows things down more by deciding if you are in the mood to study how to conquer anxiety, be terrified by a horror story, or just read a funny novel. We have books of each type by many authors in the Stillwater Public Library.
How much time you have to read is critical. We often get busy with other things in life, like work and household chores, so finding time to read can be challenging for some. If you genuinely only have two hours a week to read, a short 200-page book like “News of the World” by Paulette Giles is perfect. But, if going on a two-week vacation on the beach, perhaps it would be an excellent time to tackle an epic read like “The Name of the Wind” by Patrick Rothfuss (661 pages).
I include the question on what NOT to read right now, which is so important it should probably be the first question. Sometimes we are open to anything, but often life events like a recent break-up or turmoil at work or even world politics may affect what we are in the mood to read. Fiction books often touch on several subjects, so checking a book for topics you don’t want to encounter is a good practice. I have stopped reading books that are too gory, so I check for those items before checking out.
If you go through this process a few times, it becomes streamlined, and a great book is quick and easy to find. In any event, you are always welcome to stop at the help desk, and we will help you find a great read!
Here are brief descriptions of the books recommended above. Happy reading!
• “Better Than Before: Mastering the Habits of Our Everyday Lives” by Gretchen Rubin - The author explores how we can successfully change our habits for good.
• “News of the World” by Paulette Giles – Following the Civil War, Captain Kidd travels through northern Texas, giving live readings from newspapers to paying audiences hungry for news of the world. At 200 pages, it’s a short but captivating historical fiction novel.
• “Name of the Wind” by Patrick Rothfuss - An epic fantasy book full of magic about a young man who grows up to be a notorious wizard. It’s full of action and adventure, while simultaneously being a beautiful coming of age story.
Contact: Lisa O’Donnell can be reached by email at lisa.odonnell@stillwater.org.
