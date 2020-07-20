Recently I was chatting with someone about the reasons their child may not like to read. I completely shocked them by saying the child may not know it is OK to quit a book they don’t like. This parent was astounded until I explained my reasoning. This encounter lead me to think about other reading myths that should be dispelled.
Reading Myth 1: You have to finish reading every book you start.
Some people naturally feel like if they start a book, they have to finish it. While it may seem like a good idea to teach kids to never quit, this mentality causes many people to read less. By trying to finish a book they don’t want to read, they avoid spending time reading, which results in missing out on starting a new book they actually enjoy. Do you continue to watch the entire series of a TV show just because you started it, even though you don’t like the storyline or find it boring? Generally, no! Why should you or a child think one needs to keep reading a book if the story is not interesting? It can also turn a child away from reading if they think every book they start they have to finish. They may avoid reading altogether if they’re afraid of picking a book they may not like.
Myth busted: You DON’T have to finish every book you start. Life is short, read what you like, and ditch the ones you don’t like.
Reading Myth 2: Audiobooks don’t count as reading.
I am not sure how this rumor got started, but audiobooks are important for reading development and enjoyment. For new readers, listening to audiobooks helps them develop fluency, increase vocabulary, models interpretive reading and improves critical listening. Audiobooks allow all readers to enjoy stories above their reading levels, strengthening the skills needed to improve reading. One important aspect of enjoying a good book is getting lost in the world, and with a good narrative, the setting and character’s voice spring to life. When filling out your online Summer Reading Program reading tracker, make sure to count those audiobooks!
Myth busted: Audiobooks DO count as reading.
Reading Myth 3: Books have age levels.
There is no such thing as a grade or age level book. Some books may be more appropriate for certain age levels or be written for a specific reading level, but everyone can and should read what interests them. This is especially true for adults. Many adults may want to read books that sound really interesting but then get turned off or too embarrassed to seek out items when they hear they are labeled as YA/ Young Adult. A great example of a book accessible to all ages is “The Hobbit” by J.R.R. Tolkien. Copies of “The Hobbit” can be found on the children, young adult and adult fiction shelves in the Stillwater Public Library.
Myth busted: While there is no such thing as a 4th-grade book, librarians can find a good fit for your reading interests.
Bonus librarian myth: Librarians do not judge or even remember what items you checked out. Never feel embarrassed to check out the latest pop culture item or a medical information resource. First, librarians are trained to help all people find the information they want and need. Second, our library is so busy that details, such as who checked out extract titles, are quickly forgotten. And third, protecting your privacy in the library is part of our job. It’s in the Library Bill of Rights, which states “All people, regardless of origin, age, background, or views, possess a right to privacy and confidentiality in their library use.” It is a part of a librarian’s code of ethics. If you are still feeling shy about another human seeing your book choices, the Stillwater Public Library now has a self-checkout station.
Myth busted: Librarians are always striving to best protect everyone’s privacy.
By dispelling these myths, I hope you are on your way to a richer and carefree reading life, happy reading!
Elizabeth Murray is a children’s librarian at the Stillwater Public Library.
