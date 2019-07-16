We’ve had a huge outpouring of interest in the program with astronaut John Herrington this Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., so we are moving the program to the Stillwater Community Center located at 315 W. 8th Ave. We hope you can join us for an evening of unbelievable adventures in space and Herrington’s inspirational tale of how he got there.
Next week, summer reading finale week is upon us! Here is the information your family needs to know to get into prize drawings and to benefit from the super final programs:
Children
Children’s reading logs are due this Friday, July 19. Children who reached ten hours of reading this summer will receive their finale invitation by email Friday evening. At the finale celebration on Tuesday, July 23, kids will pick out a free book and enjoy a bonus performance, “Book Alive,” a storytelling program by the Wondertorium.
Miss Elizabeth, the children’s librarian, requests, but does not insist, that kids with last names starting A-L attend the 10 a.m. ceremony and that kids with last names starting with M-Z attend the 1:30 p.m. program. All last names are welcomed to attend the 6:30 p.m. session, if that works best for your family.
Kids who read 30 or more hours will be entered into the grand prize drawing. The winner may choose from a list of prizes including a telescope, bookstore gift card, cardboard rocket kit or Wondertorium pass provided by Friends of the Library.
Teens
Teens must enter their reading time into Wandoo by Tuesday, July 23, in order to be in the running for the grand finale prize. The finale takes place Wednesday, July 24, 2:30-4:30 p.m. at Ultimate Air Trampoline Park located at 1815 N. Country Club Road. Please wear socks and if you have your own Ultimate Air socks, please bring them. A parental/guardian consent form and waiver must be completed for each teen – no exceptions!
This year’s grand prize winner, who will be announced at the finale, may choose between a laptop, game system, telescope or gift card to a local retailer provided by Friends of the Library.
On Friday, July 26, at 6:30 p.m., teens can also come to Fribrary for a showing of Wall-E (Rated G) & Lilo & Stitch (Rated PG). All Fribrary programs include snacks, friends and fun.
Adults
Adult readers should submit their reading time by Friday, July 26, at noon. The winner of this year’s grand prize will get a $200 gift card to their choice of Stillwater businesses courtesy of Friends of the Library. The winner will be announced the following week.
The adult finale program takes place Thursday, July 25, at 7 p.m. at Modella Gallery located at 721 S. Main. The event, “Library StorySLAM,” includes members of the public telling stories similar to “The Moth” radio show on NPR. Don’t want to tell a story? Just kick back and listen. Please sign up for the event on the library webpage at http://library.stillwater.org.
Stacy DeLano is an Adult Services Librarian for the Stillwater Public Library. For information, contact sdelano@stillwater. org at 405-372-3633, extension 8124, or visi library.stillwater.org.
