I may have been a bit odd as a kid, but one of my favorite things to do was memorize poetry. My sister and I would take turns reciting poems so the other could act them out. I can’t tell you how many times I went on a Midnight Ride as Paul Revere, struck out as Casey at the Bat, or Cremated Sam McGee on the marge of Lake Lebarge. Strangely enough, though, my real favorite was “Invictus” by William Ernest Henly.
“Out of the night that covers me,
Black as a pit from pole to pole,
I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul.”
I’m sure I didn’t grasp the full meaning, and my theatrics were probably over the top, but I loved the drama of the verse. Throughout the years, that poem has come back to me time and time again. When I was in my angsty teenage years, I could feel the night covering me. As a young mother with two kids under the age of two living far away from family, I would remember the poem and hope my soul really was unconquerable.
In the current crisis with the coronavirus, I find myself turning back to that poem once again.
“In the fell clutch of circumstance
I have not winced nor cried aloud.
Under the bludgeonings of chance
My head is bloodied, but unbowed.”
In these unsettling times, I need to be reminded of the strength of the human spirit exemplified by Henly’s words. Luckily, in my work as a reference librarian, time and again, I’ve encountered people who are not just surviving this time of enforced isolation but actually thriving. It’s been such a pleasure serving these optimistic, positive people that I’d like to share a few of their stories with you here.
Last week, a lady called into the library for assistance. She said she was 82 and had never read a digital book before, but she figured that now was the perfect time to learn. I explained how the Oklahoma Virtual Library works and helped her get it set up on her computer. Now she can use her library card to check out and read digital books. She was determined to figure out the technology – and she did!
Another patron called in looking for a good face mask pattern. She’d heard that the hospital was asking for masks. She knew how to sew, and she was tired of being inactive. I pointed her to the library’s COVID-19 information webpages and links to approved patterns and data about the most effective fabrics to use. She was able to find a way to keep herself occupied while doing something helpful for the greater community.
During one of our new video-based book discussions, a patron was struggling to log into the session. She couldn’t get her audio and video connections to work, so I used the chat function in the program to give her some tips, and she was able to join us. Afterward, she mentioned how happy she was to have figured it out because now she can video-chat with her grandkids!
A group of people in an independent-living facility wanted to know how to use the library remotely. With the help of their activities coordinator, I connected with them virtually. I let them view my computer screen as I stepped them through the processes. Now they’re ready to read craft and hobby magazines, do genealogy research, watch movies and check out books – all from their personal computers, tablets and smartphones. They’re not just making up for the physical books they can’t get to right now, they are going beyond and doing something new.
I am inspired by all these people and the ways they are taking on life. They personify the closing lines of Henly’s poem.
“I am the master of my fate.
I am the captain of my soul.”
If you’d like to know more about the services mentioned above, call us at 405-372-3633 x8106, email us at askalibrarian@stillwater.org, or send us a message on Facebook. We’d love to help you learn about all the digital tools available through the library.
Paula Long is an Adult Services Librarian at the Stillwater Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.