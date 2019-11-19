Growing up in small-town Oklahoma allowed me the freedom to walk to the public library two or three times a week. Of course, my library wasn’t nearly as large as the Stillwater Public Library, but I learned early on that the library was a magical place. Not only did it have many wonderful books just waiting to be read, but the books were arranged in a useful order and there was a way to find a book without looking at every title – the card catalog.
I think that revelation planted a seed in my then developing brain that I would like to be a librarian some day. Fast-forward 20 years and I find myself a cataloging librarian at a small college where my job was making sure the books and materials were kept in order and the card catalog was maintained for our patrons. By the time I left that job, the information from the card catalog was converted to a computerized system. As wonderful as the card catalog was to me as a 10-year-old, the online catalog was even more so as a 30-year-old.
Today’s library systems are powerful and sophisticated. Users have a world of books at their fingertips if they know how to access them. I can share a few tips and tricks to help you use the system to search more effectively.
In our online catalog, a search for “Jodi Picoult” returns 70 results. At the “Results Found” screen users may do the following:
• Use the “Limit Search Results” feature on the left side of the screen to see results by format – book, e-book, e-audiobook, audio disc (cd book), and large print. Other options for limiting search results are found there also.
• From the “Results Found” screen use the blue buttons to “Place a Hold”, “Text This to Me” (text the title to your phone), “Download” (if the title is an e-book or e-audiobook) or read the “Google Preview” (usually the first chapter of the book)
• Sort the results by using the “Sort By” dropdown box. Results can be sorted by publication date, title or author.
• Add titles to a reading list, email, text or print the title information by using the “Select an Action” dropdown box.
• Click on the title to see availability, author information, read reviews and excerpts and download the e-book or e-audiobook.
An online catalog is a powerful tool for finding information in our library. It can be accessed in the library or remotely from a tablet, computer or smartphone. We are always looking for ways to improve the catalog and make it a more valuable tool for our patrons. Our staff is happy to answer questions and provide assistance with its use.
Search for library materials using the online catalog at https://library.stillwater.org.
Bea LeValley can be reached at bea.levalley@stillwater.org.
