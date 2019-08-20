Starting after Labor Day there will be a few changes to the usual storytime routine at the library. For those of you without little ones just be aware that the times before and after a storytime can get a little boisterous as youngsters learn how to control the volume of their voices, how to deal with the very sad emotions of leaving the library and learn how to share with others.
Mondays will continue to have our Preschool age storytimes (ages 3-5) at 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. and evening storytime at 6:30 p.m. At these storytimes families can expect to hear several books, songs, and rhymes that are based on a central theme. Unique to the Stillwater Public Library is the use of vintage filmstrips to tell one bonus story. This throwback technology is a fun way to bring storybooks to life.
Additionally, all of the Monday storytimes have a craft project. Crafts are a great way to practice fine motor skills and following instructions while being creative.
Baby storytime will now be held on Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. in order to become a year round storytime. Baby storytime is a wonderful way for new parents to socialize with other new parents while also engaging their little bundles of joy in early literacy skills. Baby storytimes are filled with lots of singing, bouncing and playing.
Toddler storytime will now be offered on Thursdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Toddlers are such a fun age to bring to the library as they can listen to short stories, dance to the songs, and learn how to share toys with others. At toddler storytime everyone understands why your little one may insist to look at our library birds during the storytime or have a (loud) emotional response to leaving the buildings and that’s OK! This is the time to start learning library behavior and (gently) loving books.
For children’s librarians storytime is the best part of the job. We love getting to know each child and getting to be a part of their lives. It is especially rewarding when storytime kids come back to see us and tell us how much they love reading and all about their favorite books! The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Elizabeth Murray is a Children’s Librarian at the Stillwater Public Library.
