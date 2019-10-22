What is one of the greatest things about the library? The stacks and stacks of books, of course! We have books on every topic from aardvarks to zyphers by authors from Aaker to Zyger. There are 46 double-sided shelves filled with so many books that if we stacked them up, well, they would make a really big pile!
The library is so much more than just physical books, though. We have digital books that you can download onto a smartphone or tablet. There are databases that you can use anywhere you have access to the internet to look up information about car repair, consumer health, hobbies and crafts, genealogy and much more. You can even use your library card to access a free foreign language learning program called Pronunciator where you can learn over 80 different languages.
With all of these digital and online resources available at the drop of your library card number, library cards are more useful than ever before. Unfortunately, people are really busy these days and it can be tough for some folks to get to the library to actually get a library card. That is why we have outreach librarians who are “takin’ it to the streets” to make it easier than ever for our community members to get library cards.
Outreach librarians will go into businesses to do library card signups for customers or employees. For example, Stillwater Medical Center invited a librarian to come out to the hospital and set up in the cafeteria so that employees could get a library card on their lunch break. We have gone into small businesses with only a few employees where, by the time we left, everyone who worked there had a library card. Civic groups, business organizations, school events – we have been there to set people up with library cards.
Now, those busy single parents can use the library cards they got while they were at work to check out digital books to read to their kids at bedtime. The people who got their library cards at a social event at the assisted living facility where they live can listen to audiobooks they download in their rooms. The small business owner can access legal forms with his new library card by going onto the library website and digging into the databases.
If you would like to be able to get a library card at a time and place where it is more convenient for you, let us know. To schedule an outreach visit from the library at your place of work, your social group, or anywhere else in Payne County, give us a call at 405-372-3633. Dial extension 8101 and ask for me, Paula, and I’ll see if we can’t get someone to “take it to the street” for you.
Library cards are free for anyone who lives, works or goes to school in Payne County. Others from outside the county can get cards for an annual fee of $25 to have full access to all library resources. Learn more about getting a library card, the eLibrary, databases and more at library.stillwater.org.
Emily States is an adult services supervisor at the Stillwater Public Library.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
