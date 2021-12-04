We brought in Thanksgiving just last week and now that it is all done just prior to Christmas we herald in our bounty of winter birds that we shall see for this cooler season.
Just a few short years ago in 2015, we celebrated the rarer Lewis’s Woodpecker of the west at Lake Carl Blackwell, while this year we have become privy to the Red-naped Sapsucker, also wandering in from the same area. These recent years we have found some true sleepers in the midst of our fair state during the winter, while our rarity lists have grown longer just under less than the past decade.
Loons and ducks have been racing to Oklahoma, and some of our mergansers don’t know what month of the year it is, nor do they really care. Eagles are being seen at Boomer Lake sometimes threefold even before December marks time.
The American Robin has been inbound, while we saw so few Red-winged Blackbirds over the summer, it made us wonder if we were in a time warp. “Yes, the times they are a-changin,’ ” said Bob Dylan in the foreground, but we never realized it in so many ways, especially now.
While the temperatures drop slowly in the early mornings, I hold my candle to the Carolina Chickadee pair that greet me either north or south of Heron Cove, which has been my study area for the past several years. They are getting ready to nest soon enough. Last year they were competing with a Downy Woodpecker pair, but the chickadees managed to win out over the larger birds for a skinny little snag that housed them much better than the woodpecker could ever hope for.
The Killdeer are growing in numbers at the moment on The Lowlands where writer was permitted an audience. Just two days ago, a yellow-shafted Northern Flicker stood surveying this territory on high with not a care in the world, as it sallied off while the day warmed.
Double-crested Cormorants share their familiar snag on the west side of Boomer Lake before they temporarily remove themselves before heading north for breeding purposes.
We still await the Carolina Wren’s return in its boisterous manner just prior to Bewick’s Wren’s chilly January calls it back home. This will hopefully be the year that we will greet more Eastern Bluebirds in the safety of roost boxes so we mustn’t worry about their safety.
What it boils down to is that what used to be no longer is. Birding seasons do what they may and birds will appear when they so choose, when it is most beneficial to them to head north before there is no more north. The Loggerhead Shrike is no longer hanging its hat at Boomer Lake, while the Tufted Titmouse chooses to stay with our glorious winter thrushes. Cedar Waxwings, Purple Finches, and Pine Siskins will be synonymous with Dark-eyed Juncos and American Goldfinches.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
