Payne County rare bird of the week is … the Cedar Waxwing. Seriously. I know it has been two weeks that we’ve been touting this fact, but it’s the species. YOU refuse a waxwing and you’ll suffer the consequences. They normally will not leave until they take every mulberry in the south before they head north to breed. However, I wonder if any will attempt to breed here.
Boomer Lake Park counted a very late female Ruddy Duck, our Green Heron family, Neotropic Cormorant, American Coot, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Barn and Cliff Swallow, Prothonotary Warbler, Great Egret, and all the other usual breeding suspects.
However, it appears that Eastern Bluebird breeding pairs are possibly non-existent this year unless some are hiding in backyards. It is suspect that the February cold snap killed either all or most of them. Does anyone have any boxes with bluebird occupants this year? If so, please let me know.
Lake Carl Blackwell has been excellent to bird for the entire day with many assorted species. Let’s face it, it is certainly large enough with all its nooks and crannies. We’ve had the pleasure of the classy Wood Duck, the secretive Northern Bobwhite, multiple breeding Yellow-billed Cuckoos, Turkey Vultures and Mississippi Kites perusing the skies, Cooper’s and Red-tailed Hawks, Greater Roadrunner, a good sized complement of multiple birds in the woodpecker clan, several Eastern Wood-Pewees, Great Crested Flycatchers, vireos galore, great numbers of Tufted Titmice and nosy Carolina Chickadees, the White-breasted Nuthatch, plenty of breeding Blue-gray Gnatcatchers, American and Fish Crows, over a dozen colorful Field Sparrows, Yellow-breasted Chats, Louisiana Waterthrush, Black-and-white and Kentucky Warblers, Northern Parula, Dickcissels, Blue Grosbeaks, and Painted and Indigo Buntings.
Teal Ridge hosted almost the same kinds of individuals, plus a Common Yellowthroat, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, and Killdeer.
Brown-headed Cowbird numbers might be less than usual this year. If so, this is actually a good thing as far as our vireos are concerned. I have also heard that Black-headed Grosbeaks are still remaining this far east, which could be a first this year.
Is our Wood Thrush still in Payne County? An eBird search was done, but nothing recently came up. Their numbers are reportedly still declining. Fortunately, according to Audubon’s 2021 Priority Bird list, we are seeing Wood Stork, Crested Caracara, and several other species of concern in our fine state. We do have a valuable ecosystem that our Audubon chapters are continuously caring for.
If homeowners are looking for appropriate plants to host in their yards, do remember to plant native, which is why migrants come through our area as they are familiar to our visitors and part of their diets, especially our three hummingbirds that are observed in Oklahoma during both migration and breeding season.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
