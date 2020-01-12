Post Christmas 2019 saw a second warmer early morning of dense fog, which lifted at 0900. When it lifted, we saw a Canvasback and two Red-breasted Mergansers. Most ducks have remained scarce upon Boomer Lake this winter. More winter birds than usual were in the area, including many singing males of the routine species, and increasing crow populations. Many have been observed dining upon fruit and nuts, which have been plentiful. A dozen American Goldfinches visited for a short while, then moved on, while Canada Geese, Dark-eyed Juncos, and Song Sparrows remained at an all time low, yet Ruddy Ducks were more common.
Over last weekend, with cool morning temperatures, most bird numbers were steady while others increased. Mallards were looking more normal, Pied-billed Grebes returned, and Downy Woodpeckers, Blue Jays, and Eastern Bluebirds came forward to seek protein offered on hardwoods.
We then observed more avian air traffic to the tune of Gadwalls, American Wigeon, Redheads, Ring-necked Ducks, and Greater Scaup, all normal for winter, along with Mourning Doves, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied Woodpeckers, and less often seen Red-shafted Northern Flicker, which is about 1 in 10 species observations. Both kinglets, Bewick’s Wren, many more American Robins, Cedar Waxwings, and a good assortment of sparrows, which includes those that favor forest edges. Yellow-rumped Warblers also made appearances, but did not stay in our fold by the end of the month. Both Ring-billed and Herring Gulls showed exponential increases on New Year’s Eve.
We rang in 2020 with a Cackling Goose and a dozen Buffleheads on Boomer Lake, with several flyover ducks, which was more of the same as reported last entry. We also added the Cooper’s and Red-shouldered Hawks to the tally, along with greater numbers of migratory flyover robins, Cedar Waxwings, and Red-winged Blackbirds. Several Northern Mockingbirds also rounded out the numbers.
Many of those ducks appear to have been located on Sanborn Lake, along with Killdeer, Pied-billed Grebe, and House Finches.
With warmer early morning temperatures on Jan. 2, Boomer Lake had good seasonal numbers of normal songbirds, gulls, and scant waterfowl.
Lake Carl Blackwell came through with Cackling Geese, Green-winged Teal, Common Goldeneye, Eurasian Collared-Dove, larger numbers of Double-crested Cormorants, most hawks, woodpeckers, sparrows, and seasonal songbirds.
Meridian Tech Ponds had Ross’s Goose, while LeConte’s Sparrow still remains.
Friday the 3, Magruder Plots had over a hundred Cackling Geese and Horned Lark, while Whittenberg Park shared a Marsh Wren.
Last Saturday, we heard from the Great Horned Owl and Sharp-shinned Hawk near Whittenberg Park. Stillwater Airport grasslands shared Cackling Geese, two Northern Harriers, and numerous sparrows, including Leconte’s.
OSU Cross Country Course counted a Sedge Wren, several Brewer’s Blackbirds, and another LeConte’s Sparrow. A Bald Eagle was at Sanborn Lake, as were ducks and the Spotted Towhee.
Average bird numbers remain at a standstill, but we’re hopeful that will turn around.
Last Sunday we visited Sooner Lake and came back with photos of juvenile Bald Eagles, and a sitting adult on a nest.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
