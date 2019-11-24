With the cold snap during the first half of last week, there was still plenty of activity around Boomer Lake and Payne County.
On Veterans Day, two Bald Eagles were at Boomer Lake to ring in the holiday, along with several dozen Franklin’s Gulls, Ring-billed Gulls, Pied-billed Grebes, and Killdeer. For the brave of heart with the wind chills, Lake Carl Blackwell gave up a flyby male Common Merganser, our resilient Bald Eagles, Black Vultures, a Red-bellied Woodpecker, Harris’s Sparrow, bluebirds, and juncos. To round out the day, Meridian Tech showed off larger numbers of Franklin’s and Ring-billed Gulls, Lesser Scaup, and the Northern Shoveler.
Last Tuesday’s dipping temperatures brought a late Spotted Sandpiper to Lake Carl Blackwell, along with excellent duck numbers, which included the Common Goldeneye, over a dozen Hooded Mergansers, and both the Hooded and Western Grebes for variety. It was also appropriate for the year to observe Bonaparte’s Gulls, the Common Loon, Marsh Wren, and several seasonal sparrows.
Wind chills were still vicious last Wednesday, Carl Blackwell came through with a little less than the day before, yet there were still good duck, gull, and Western Grebe representatives. Breaking wind chills that afternoon at Blackwell, brought out the Hooded Merganser, Horned Grebe, a Herring Gull, Red-shouldered and Red-tailed Hawks, American Kestrel, and seasonal songbirds.
At Boomer Lake Nov. 14, a pair of Red-breasted Mergansers, Ruddy Ducks, Pied-billed Grebe, Northern Flicker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, American Goldfinch, and Dark-eyed Juncos stood for the count. Lake Carl Blackwell still had several Common Goldeneye, added Eared Grebe, White-breasted Nuthatch, and Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, both kinglets, Barred Owls, and good sparrow numbers including Spotted Towhee.
On Nov.15, flying friendly Payne County skies were numbers of Red-winged and Brewer’s Blackbirds, Brown-headed Cowbirds, and American Robins. Boomer Lake had several flyby Cackling Geese and Double-crested Cormorants, additional Ruddy Ducks, American Coots, and Pied-billed Grebes.
Meridian Tech remains our real sleeper with Wilson’s Snipes, American Pipits, LeConte’s and Savannah Sparrows, and over the weekend, both pipits, all three longspurs, Northern Harrier, and Common Yellowthroat. Could we really ask for more?
Last Saturday, Boomer Lake sheltered four Common Merganser females one of which is provided here, and several locations have chimed in with singing male Song Sparrows.
Last Sunday rounded out the week’s festivities with most sparrows including LeConte’s, a few Northern Harriers, and both the Eared and Western Grebes at Lake Carl Blackwell.
We give thanks to the studious birders that braved the excessive wind chills at the start of the week, and those that have been scouring the range of Meridian Technology to find excellent representatives of those rarer winter birds that come home to the southern Great Plains. We also wish to give our sincerest thanks to Meridian for permitting us access to their grasslands this year so that we might make these wonderful eBird reports, get photos of those less common birds, and perhaps enjoy those fruitful grasslands over the years. Your kindness is exemplary to the birding world.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
