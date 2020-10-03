Payne County rare birds for the period beginning Sept. 23 include an Eastern Kingbird at Lake Carl Blackwell, a Yellow-rumped Warbler at Stonecrest, The Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge, and a flyover Pine Siskin on West Richmond Rd. on Sept 25. The 26th brought an American Pipit at Cushing Water Treatment Plant and a Yellow Warbler at Boomer Lake Park, followed by a Western Palm Warbler at OSU’s Magruder Plots on Sept. 28.
Boomer Lake highlighted an Osprey at Boomer Lake for normal migrants on the 23rd.
This Monday after last Sunday’s smattering of rain and 20-degree temperature drop, there were several birds at Boomer Lake.
We located Blue- and Green-winged Teal, a couple dozen Pied-billed Grebes, one House Wren, and several Clay-colored Sparrows on this seasonal day with winds from the north.
As we viewed the bounty, birds were still coming upon the water. There were also several migratory Killdeer and good numbers of Least Sandpipers. Whittenberg Park area counted Great Horned Owl, American Kestrel, Red-tailed and Cooper’s Hawks, multiple Brown-headed Cowbirds and Red-winged Blackbirds. Cimarron Hill had a Barred Owl.
Lake Carl Blackwell noted large numbers of Blue-winged Teal, a few Redheads, 150 American Coots, Semipalmated Plover, large counts of Franklin’s Gulls, good numbers of Ring-billed Gulls, Ospreys, and Eastern Bluebirds. Stonecrest, Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge observations included a Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Broad-winged Hawk, and Brown-headed Cowbird.
OSU’s Magruder Plots shared Rock Pigeons, good numbers of Killdeer, a dozen Cattle Egrets, Horned Lark, Merlin, American Pipits, Clay-colored, Field, Savannah and Lark Sparrows, and Western Meadowlarks. Hoyt Grove Park shared Bewick’s Wren and Pileated Woodpecker.
Tuesday the 29th, this slightly cooler morning brought Forster’s Terns, five dozen Barn Swallows, and Nashville and Orange-crowned Warblers to Boomer Lake. Sanborn Lake shared several Chimney Swifts, multiple Double-crested Cormorants, Red-shouldered Hawk, various Carolina Chickadees, unknown species dabbling ducks, Cedar Waxwings, Spotted Towhee, Clay-colored Sparrow, and assorted Northern Cardinals. Couch Park counted nearly a dozen Blue Jays, American Crows, flyover ibises and cormorants, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Pine Warbler, Indigo Bunting, and both nuthatches.
The final day of the month shared only a juvenile Black-crowned Night-Heron that was not pleased with observing people at a distance at Boomer Lake.
Couch Park highlighted five Red-breasted Nuthatches. Word from the north has been that it was an excellent breeding season for irruptives, which depleted many cone seeds. Hopefully, there will be enough for the resident winter birds or they may all be responding to the south for offerings at local feeders. Two dozen American Robins, Chipping Sparrows, Nashville Warbler, and Summer Tanager were also in attendance. Teal Ridge chimed in with Common Yellowthroat, several Nashville Warblers, Orange-crowned Warbler, Lincoln’s and Field Sparrows, Pine Siskin, and one Scissor-tailed Flycatcher. Chimney Swifts, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Gray Catbird, Swainson’s Thrush, American Pipits, Pine Siskin, Chipping Sparrow, and Orange-crowned Warbler were located at Sanborn Lake.
This is a halfway decent number of birds for the first cold snap, especially ducks!
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
