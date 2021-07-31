Over the past week, Payne County has seen 1.09 inches of rain. Rare bird observations for the same period included the Willow Flycatcher on July 16 at Teal Ridge Wetlands, a female Hooded Merganser at Boomer Lake on July 18, and a very vocal Scarlet Tanager in the wooded area off Lakeview Rd at The Pines with its characteristic call on July 26.
Dragonflies and cicadas are also populating Boomer Lake Park in force, however the Mississippi Kites remain on the edges of the property preferring to capture their insect prey on the outskirts. Writer is aware that there is at least one fully flighted juvenile kite in our area, but August tends to be the time when they choose to seek their protein within Boomer Lake. Last year, a gentleman was thrilled that his first capture was an adult Mississippi Kite with his first camera.
The American Coots seem to have temporarily disappeared from the lake, but the Pied-billed Grebe numbers are increasing. Plenty of Warbling Vireos are both in and around the area, including at least one juvenile. There is still one hanger-on Barn Swallow and two Cliff Swallows, while it is rare to see an outbound Purple Martin, which is generally on target for the season. They prefer to respond to the roost site(s) in Tulsa before they leave en masse for South American soil. Their numbers have also been generally decreasing, save for the past two years.
The Yellow-billed Cuckoo is still in neighborhoods, while the Downy Woodpecker still responds to Heron Cove for protein snacks. Heron Cove is all leafed out and thicker with trees around the quiet waterway, making it a challenge to observe any birds that may be within its protective arms. It has been the perfect spot for molting songbirds to remain unseen from both raptor and birder view.
American Robins, Mourning Doves and Chimney Swifts are in an uptick the closer it gets to the evening hours, while plenty of Canada Geese wing their way into the safe waters for the night. Most of the young Canada Geese are very close to adulthood, molting into their full adult colors with few telltale signs of stray down feathers.
Several Great Blue Herons have moved into the area of the lake proper from their nesting areas at Boomer Creek. Writer recalls one very dry winter multiple years prior when it was possible to traverse nearly the entire island area on foot. That was the year that we learned that this was where the herons nested for the spring/summer season. Sadly, it had been much more difficult to get through the area from Arapaho due to the thickness of the trees and undergrowth without getting turned around and off course. Perhaps one day it will be possible to obtain photos of unfledged Little Blue and Great Blue Herons, or Snowy and Great Egrets from that reclusive area.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
