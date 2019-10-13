Last Monday, the day before the cold snap, birding was normal, and we were observing less warblers, yet Scissor-tailed Flycatchers were still out harassing other birds that came too close to their trees. Many people didn’t yet realize that we were in for a few changes last Tuesday. We were also recently inundated with orb weavers (spiders) that many have noticed stretching from the eaves of their homes down across their doors. The honeysuckle was blooming and sending a fragrance through the air, and then the aroma no longer permeated the air with the chill. We were also down from eight Great Egrets to three.
We rang in the new month with abrupt movement, as there was a line of thunderstorms north of us last Wednesday evening. Many birds stopped over the day before (Tuesday), as they knew that the front was coming, and day migrants were a day early, which gave us a large swath of Mallards and a few Blue-winged Teal. However, during the evening, there was pandemonium with a radar rush that usually happens with migrations and weather fronts, and if one was outside during this anomaly, there was much to be found, as birds were just ahead of the storm. The better part of what was detected were late Upland Sandpipers, which still managed to trickle in as a couple of days went by. Dickcissels were also apparent, and there were Yellow and Wilson’s Warblers, American Redstarts, Least Flycatchers, and Baltimore Orioles, many of which arrived the following day after waiting out the weather. Other surprises located in assorted locations were the Eastern Wood-Pewee and Bonaparte’s Gull.
Last Thursday brought a lone Forster’s Tern to Boomer Lake and we also increased the temporary Great Egret population to 11.
Last Friday morning with the continuation of the cold snap, we were treated to Chimney Swifts, Barn Swallows, Red-winged Blackbirds, Double-crested Cormorants, and Northern Flickers at Boomer Lake. It was also a first Bald Eagle sighting for writer, and starling populations jumped. Additional droves of blackbirds and American Robins could be seen in the distance, all making their way quickly south.
With the slight warming trend on Saturday after a short rain,
18 Killdeer were observed, a dozen of which passed by at a greater height, and seven Double-crested Cormorants dropped for a rest. The domestic Ruddy Shelduck flew in and a Bald Eagle made an extended hunting foray. Numbers of Mallards just kept on coming in at Boomer Lake in order to catch a rest and some sustenance.
October’s bird arrivals will be in abundance. We are expecting Pine Siskin, Brown Creeper, Hermit Thrush, Golden Crowned Kinglet, Winter Wren, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Greater White-fronted and Snow Goose, assorted sparrows, and several ducks during the first half of the month. There is still plenty more coming, so it’s a good excuse to get out there to greet them. It will only be a short time until Christmas Bird Count, so get ready for the action now.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.