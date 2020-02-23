Last week into this week was a mix of 0.40 inches of rain, heavy cloud cover, some very pleasant days, and we also experienced the Great Backyard Bird count over the past weekend.
Last Monday the 10th brought blustery winds and some very cool wind chills, which only brought us a handful of Canada Geese and Mallards, a couple of Pied-billed Grebes, and a few Double-crested Cormorants. Barely any gulls showed for the festivities, but we managed to squeeze out a Mourning Dove, Northern Flicker, a Harris and a few Song Sparrows, as well as nearly three dozen Cedar Waxwings. They shared antics by passing berries among themselves, and had writer been within their inner circle, perhaps I would have received a petrified Bradford pear. No, thank you.
American Robins are adding to the fold with plenty of pre-spring song and there are several pairs already setting up housekeeping on Boomer Lake. The pre-nuptial chases have ensued for many of those courting, which appear to be already living in harmony.
Last weekend, a Bald Eagle made an appearance, sending what few Ring-billed Gulls that were present on an upward spiral. Eurasian Collared-Doves were passing through, a lone Canvasback made it onto Boomer Lake, and it was migratory cormorant central for the day. A hungry Red-tailed Hawk had its eyes on the few European Starlings on the new high wires, while a Blue Jay announced its presence and drove it elsewhere. Red-winged Blackbirds made a short appearance with none even looking at the area real estate.
American Crows and Carolina Wrens welcomed a larger enclave of Red-winged Blackbirds last Sunday, while House Sparrows showed their disapproval.
Early this week, we greeted a single male Northern Shoveler in breeding plumage, along with 10 Ring-necked Ducks, but why, may I asked at a balmy morning at nearly 60 degrees? A lone Killdeer blew past us at the east side Bald Cypress trees announcing its displeasure, while two male Eastern Bluebirds called from the area neighborhood.
This Tuesday, in retrospect, brought freezing windchills to the day, while one American Coot shared waterspace with several male Mallards. Two Pied-billed Grebes have begun changing into breeding plumage, while the male Tufted Titmouse claimed ownership to a small slice of heaven on the outskirts of Boomer Lake. Dark-eyed Juncos are still holding on to snowbird status, while the Harris Sparrows continue to frequent Heron Cove and share space with a Northern Cardinal pair. Juvenile Red-winged Blackbirds continue to take a migratory respite for a short time, then head north, which could well be their own error.
This Wednesday the 19th, at least four Carolina Chickadees greet us from the treetops announcing their own pieces of real estate, while they continue to procure sustenance for waiting female at their own nest cavities. Ring-billed and Herring Gulls continue to vie for temporary personal space in the early mornings at Boomer Lake before they finally make their way to the dump, and all remains well.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
