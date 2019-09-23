Last Friday, Boomer Lake added another 2.35" of life giving rain, and that brought in some nice birds, who are not leaving. Instead, they decided that they'd rather partake of our generous offerings. Migration is in full swing, and for those of us that want to get our birds, we are out there doing our duty, perhaps spending more time than we should.
My dedicated hot spot needs a little work, and that could be happening soon enough, but in the meantime it is still working to a moderate degree. I wish to thank botanist Brooke for some nice work that she did for me a couple of weeks ago. The plant community has been providing a lot of good support.
Last Saturday, with some pre-dawn fog after the cooling rain the day before, we got a Wilson's Warbler and a Gray Catbird in our midst. Luckily, the Wilson's Warbler was still with us at press time and allowed a halfway decent photo. They prefer to be in brushy tangled areas and don't come out much. Since I've been watching the area and the bird was calling today, it alerted me to stay nearby, so here is the shot.
Then on last Sunday, in swept the White-faced Ibis. It was about twenty feet from the water, and made a couple of passes over Boomer, then may have continued north. My good fortune found one at Boomer Creek a couple of years ago.
This Monday, I finally met a lovely juvenile male Common Yellowthroat, which is also another warbler for those not aware. Knowing that the bird was a juvenile, my hopes were that it was a MacGillivray's, but that wasn't in the cards. Closer inspection proved the beginnings of the mask showing through on the left cheek. It was among a group of Yellow Warblers that have been in the area for a while. I learned that they like to hang around sunflowers while they are in season.
This Tuesday, I heard Bell's Vireo, which seemed to disappear from the area when we had fireworks. They are on the skittish side, but that was a little too much noise for him to handle. Migrants commonly stop through the vicinity on the way south, so we expected at least one of them at some juncture, and we were not disappointed.
The Least Flycatchers are still paying homage, which are always welcome visitors, and one of these days, we’re hoping for a photo of an Alder Flycatcher as well as the Red-eyed Vireo, both preferring the upper tree canopy.
As always, our good fortune at Boomer Lake is astounding, and as the years pass, chances are good that we will win over more birds in our area. I fear that we'll also lose some, but if we can increase habitat, it might help a little. We will be experiencing a little environmental change, unnerving weather, and through the resilience of many of these birds, they will prevail, possibly due to hybridization.
