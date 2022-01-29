Payne County rare birds for the week include the continuing Black Scoter and a Blue-winged Teal at Boomer Lake Park.
Our two cold snaps were punctuated by a short reprieve, which brought us back to this week’s deep freeze.
Between the two recent freezes, writer ventured to the Heron Cove area of Boomer Lake to see that we did have a few small and a little larger areas of open water. The action was all over the lake, making it look like an international flight pattern with all the comings-and-goings of Canada Geese and the center stage Mallards. If we peered into every nook and cranny, we would have come up with well over the conservative 112 Mallards that writer recorded on the eBird list.
The real activity centered in the Heron Cove area, as well as the quiet secondary hideaway, just north of our former watershed area and Heron Cove.
Upon approaching the lake, one could easily hear the cracking and water movement under the ice, which resembled the ghostly conversations of times past. Sitting above several dozen Mallards, was a Red-shouldered Hawk. It was obviously in need of sustenance, but once we arrived, off it went.
Just west of The Cove, we were delighted by several sights on the open water in the channel. Our eyes were drawn to three dozen Canvasbacks, some asleep, a few very alert and swimming with stationary eyes to alert those napping divers. A dozen Cackling Geese were interspersed above those coffee klatch Canada Geese, with Mallards and additional geese just off the western shore. Ring-billed Gulls stood upon the solid ice and took flight at will, others returning to claim those former spots.
Panning through the sparse open water in the channel were a few prizes, which included several Hooded Mergansers, which have been visiting quite a bit this winter, as well as a couple of Ring-necked Ducks, a Pied-billed Grebe, a couple of Gadwalls and a male and female Bufflehead, who were actively diving for breakfast. The mergansers spent nearly an hour parading from one end of the open water to the next.
As we moved around the back end of The Cove, it was apparent that Carolina Chickadees were on the hunt for insect sources, while a Mourning Dove flew off, two Blue Jays moved in to give a warning call, while an American Robin pipped in the distance.
Rounding the west side of The Cove, the Blue Jay’s focus was observed to be the Red-shouldered Hawk, which made its way to a low branch just over a dozen Mallards. Writer slowly and stealthily moved into the area, hoping for a good hunt shot, but it was not to be. Three American Crows moved in just in time to drive the raptor out of the area, but it took solace in a tree at the watershed. The crows followed, and it was all over. The raptor was later found south of the area, riding the thermals.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
