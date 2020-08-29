Payne County rare birds for last week include Laughing Gulls at Lake Carl Blackwell, another Osprey in flight above a private residence, late Western Kingbirds at OSU Magruder Plots who migrated from the area several weeks ago, and a rare Marsh Wren at Cushing Water Treatment Plant. Congratulations to those sharp-eyed individuals making those sightings.
Last Thursday at Sanborn Lake, we enjoyed viewing a Solitary Sandpiper, Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, several woodpecker species, Least and Great Crested Flycatcher, several Bell’s Vireos, and House Wrens. Couch Park shared Eastern Wood-Pewees and the Red and White-eyed Vireos.
On Aug. 21, Stonecrest, The Falls, and Hunter’s Ridge Loop provided Yellow-billed Cuckoo and multiple inbound Barn Swallows.
Over the weekend, Cushing Water Treatment Plant counted Wood Ducks and Blue-winged Teal, Chimney Swifts, Bank Swallow, and Blue Grosbeaks. Sanborn Lake shared a Killdeer, multiple Mississippi Kites, and an Indigo Bunting.
While migratory movement is at a slower pace, it is also important to note that in the northern states, breeding birds are still going strong like the tanager clan and Barn Swallows.
In Wyoming, writer and assistant have noted inbound Song Sparrows, migratory Chestnut-sided Warblers, Cedar Waxwings, Gadwalls, Mallards, Northern Shovelers, Redheads, Ring-necked Ducks, Hooded and Common Mergansers, Red-winged Blackbirds, and Osprey. Expect many of these individuals fairly soon but keep in mind that breeding season for many birds will be extended except for the older and younger non-breeding birds.
Also recall that several unusual warblers responded north from Payne County in spring that do not normally arrive here in such large numbers. Many oddities should be expected in return trips, but mostly in the coastal regions. However, chances are excellent that we will be observing a few juvenile stragglers that could come through this part of the country on their first voyages due to inexperience.
Keep extravagant overhead lights off as much as possible overnight, which will only dangerously attract migrants and keep them from safely making their journeys south. Extra food, water sources, and appropriate resting venues are necessary at this time of the year, especially during the slower migration.
These types of migratory movements are generally seasonal, while latitudinal migration is from one extreme temperature zone to another, like the Arctic and tropical regions that are common to many shorebirds. These are determined by geographic regions like mountain ranges, desirable habitat, and coastal areas.
Loop migration is determined by variable resources and includes many shorebirds and seabirds that take advantage of variable winds during different times of the year.
Reverse migration is common to many juveniles making their first trips and why some of these birds end up so far off track due to lack of experience.
Storms tend to create drift migrations, which is why birds will appear to be drifting away from typical routes after inclement weather encounters.
This list is not all inclusive, and birds can use more than one type of migratory movement.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
