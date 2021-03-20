Payne County had one rare bird on March 6, the American Tree Sparrow, who just did not want to leave the area for the winter. We also experienced .24” of rain on Friday, March 5, which left us with plenty of water in Boomer Lake. This of course, pleases the waterfowl that have been visiting with us since the ice melted.
March arrivals for the last half of the month should include Black-bellied Whistling-Duck, Eared Grebe, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated and Black-chinned Hummingbird, Sora, Common Gallinule, Black-necked Stilt, American Avocet, Upland, Stilt, Least, and Solitary Sandpipers, Greater and Lesser Yellowlegs, Wilson’s Phalarope, Forster’s Tern, American Bittern, Snowy and Cattle Egrets, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Osprey, Swainson’s Hawk, Peregrine Falcon, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Eastern and Say’s Phoebe, White-eyed and Yellow-throated Vireos, Tree and Barn Swallows, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Grasshopper, Lark, Vesper, and Chipping Sparrows, Northern Parula, and Yellow-throated Warbler.
Departures for the month include White-winged and Black Scoters, Long-tailed Duck, Little and Lesser Black-backed Gulls, Golden Eagle, Rough-legged and Ferruginous Hawks, Prairie Falcon, Smith’s Longspur, and Rusty Blackbird.
Boomer Lake has had a lone Ruddy Duck for the several days, who might be awaiting more arrivals for company, while both Fish and American Crows have been making their way around the area. The Fish Crows have been up to groups of five and seem to not be welcome around the American Crows.
Killdeer have usually been grouping together on Shorebird Jetty, though there was one loner located just south of Goose Island. We also hosted an American Pipit with the Killdeer, and there was an Eastern Meadowlark on The Lowlands among the American Robins, Red-winged Blackbirds, and Great-tailed Grackles. Starling numbers are increasing as we speak.
One Turkey Vulture has been riding thermals for the past few days on the winds off the Rockies, while Double-creased Cormorants, many of which are in breeding plumage, stop by for a short rest and feeding time on the lake while heading north. Downy Woodpeckers are drumming in their territory, keeping those that might attempt to usurp same at bay. Blue Jays and Carolina Chickadees wait in the wings to greet new birds upon their arrival, while House Sparrows have been claiming the martin houses that were recently set up by Parks and Rec. Fortunately, there were a couple of Purple Martins that got to spend time at the houses before the sparrows attempted to take them over.
The Heron Cove vantage point netted us several dozen American Coots, an irritated Great Blue Heron that lost its privacy, and a male Northern Shoveler that went breezing by rapidly heading southbound. Even though it had been breezy, it still has been pleasant in the mornings now that it is warming.
Take a walk on the wild side before work and improve your day with the best showing of wildlife in town.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
