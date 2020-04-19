Rare birds for last week in Payne County included Sedge Wren on Old Richmond Road. and Spotted Sandpiper on April 6, as well as Neotropic Cormorant April 7, and the Warbling Vireo all at Boomer Lake. Lake Carl Blackwell’s Eastern Towhee was observed on April 11. This Monday at Boomer Lake, the Bank Swallow made an early appearance among its tree swallow kin.
In addition to a lone Canada Gosling last week, younger clutches were located at Boomer Lake at the beginning of this week.
Attractive male Yellow-rumped Warblers are still showing off their breeding colors and adding steadily to their numbers. Two females had completed molt and were also seen at Boomer Lake proper recently.
Scissor-tailed Flycatchers are also being added to the counts with a jump in population this week. There is also at least one pair on the east side of Boomer Lake. Their shyness is wearing off, so photographic opportunities are quite available.
Continue to watch for American Avocets and ducks when we have cooler, surprise weather earlier in the spring. Those migrants are still arriving.
For the most part, at least one of the local Bald Eagle pair is making nearly daily appearances over our beautiful lake, and more Turkey Vultures will be riding thermals as soon as the cold snap moves back north. For that matter, many of the migrant songbirds that recently arrived just before the near-freezing temperatures will realize that temperatures are improving, like the Yellow-throated Warbler and White-eyed Vireo. The hospitable winter temperatures of Texas spoiled them for our odd climate.
Both factions of crows are making short order of keeping innocent avian populations safe from prowling raptors. They have been hosting get-togethers at strategic locations around Boomer Lake on a daily basis. For those unaware, the Fish Crow has a higher pitched call than the American Crow with its deeper and raspier intonations. However, American Crow juveniles have a timbre much the same as the Fish Crow.
Look deep within the leaves of those lovely green trees for plenty of surprises that will soon be watching us. Be prepared with scopes and binoculars to spot those wonderful neotropical migrants that will soon be among us, like the Rose-breasted Grosbeak, assorted flycatchers, seasonal sparrows, warblers, tanagers, vireos, thrushes and our oriole clan. Empidonax flycatchers can be the boon of us all, so their calls are the general method of discerning the species in your glass of choice. The first to arrive is usually the smaller Least Flycatcher. Be aware of normal flycatcher habitats.
Your feeders can net you some wonderful finds. Be sure that they are well stocked with a water source, and there is plenty of appropriate cover. Leaves also provide live ground food sources.
Hummingbirds are also in the skies, so be ready with a supply of nectar, which you can make yourself. Red food coloring is hazardous to our flying jewels, so the ports on the feeders will suffice.
You are armed with information, have fun.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
