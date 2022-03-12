Mesonet puts Stillwater’s past seven-day rainfall total at 0.09”. Boomer Lake’s water levels are still running low, but we have high hopes that early spring precipitation will increase the water table so we’ll have ample supplies of protein and fruit for our upcoming hungry migrants that will be passing through.
To continue with the last half of March arrivals, we should expect Eared Grebe, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated and Black-chinned Hummingbirds, Sora, Black-necked Stilt, American Avocet, Upland Sandpiper, Long-billed Curlew, Stilt, Semipalmated, and Solitary Sandpipers, Lesser Yellowlegs, Wilson’s Phalarope, Neotropic Cormorant, American Bittern, Snowy and Cattle Egrets, Little Blue Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Osprey, Peregrine Falcon, Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, White-eyed and Yellow-throated Vireos, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Grasshopper, Lark, and Chipping Sparrows, Northern Parula, and Yellow-throated Warbler.
Also for the last half of the month, our departures should be White-winged Scoter, Long-tailed Duck, Little and Lesser Black-backed Gull, Rough-legged and Ferruginous Hawks, Prairie Falcon, Smith’s Longspur and Rusty Blackbird.
This is a lot of action for the month, so do try to get out as much as you can to find some of those birds missing from your life list. If you’re fortunate, you may come up with a rarity or two. Best of luck to everyone, and if you encounter something unusual, feel free to make a report to writer via the Stillwater News Press with the circumstances of your fortuitous find.
The martin houses have been erected at Boomer Lake for the season, so watch for our soon-to-arrive largest swallows. These are very useful birds along with the other swallows who do everything within their power to keep our mosquito and gnat populations down, especially while we are enjoying the lake. Writer is very grateful when trying to get a good photo that the subject is not disturbed while I am swatting at the annoyance. Let’s all give a word of thanks to our parks and rec workers for keeping our beautiful parks as pest-free as possible.
Canada Geese are readying for another clutch of young, as will be our Mallards after the geese show off their progeny by parading them everywhere for all to admire.
Our sights have also been on Pied-billed Grebe, who have bred here in the past. Will we host a First Family of American Coots this year in the shallows near the shore with emergent vegetation?
Heron Cove appears to have a Bluebird pair set up for nesting purposes. The male was silent this Wednesday while going about his business. After a little discreet observation, he made the snag known. Both birds were busy with recent excavation efforts and are now settling in for what could be a blessed event.
Carolina Chickadees are likely also doing the same at The Cove, but we shall search for their cavity the next time out.
American Goldfinches and a Song Sparrow also visited with us, all of whom were partaking of sustenance while in the area.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.