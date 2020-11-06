Last week, we had over 4.5 inches of rain in Stillwater, which elicited raised eyebrows. Water levels were normal once again, as well as shallow water on the southeast corner lowlands of Boomer Lake. This drew excellent numbers of migrating Killdeer, many of which flew between there and Shorebird Jetty. Several Eastern and Western Meadowlarks also paid homage to both locations.
The exciting news was the fact that many birds were downed at Boomer Lake for the hiatus, as well as a number of other choice locations in the state. During migration, many birds will make landfall to avoid a storm front. It is safer to wait that out than try to speed back to winter habitat. It never hurts to tarry in the autumn, as migration is known for being slower paced. No birds are in a hurry to get a jump on breeding then.
Without further ado, here is the explanation for our good fortune. Wednesday morning the 28, our rarities for the day at Boomer Lake Park were three Red-breasted Mergansers, a very early species for the year. We also had our first recorded Red-necked Grebe, a very unusual visitor. These birds breed in the Boreal Forest and do travel this route south for winter habitat. However, since the rain came before the bird passed us by, it graced us with its presence. It allowed photo opportunities and as time went on, they only improved. On Monday, by then both Red-necked Grebes were a memory.
We also got excellent numbers of Ring-necked and Ruddy Ducks, Lesser Scaup, and Franklin’s Gulls. There was a lone Pied-billed Grebe and Bonaparte’s Gull.
On Nov. 29, we counted again at Boomer Lake and observed American Coots, Gadwalls, Northern Shovelers, and Ruddy Ducks, Redheads,, Greater and Lesser Scaup, Horned, Eared, and Pied-billed Grebes, Killdeer, Double-crested Cormorants, Common Loons, and Bonaparte’s and Franklin’s Gulls, Bald Eagle, White-crowned Sparrow, Eastern Bluebirds, and Song Sparrows. It was good birding throughout the day.
Lake Carl Blackwell had more of the same on that date, as well as Buffleheads, Black and Turkey Vultures, and numerous American Crows.
Last Friday, Meridian Tech chimed in with large numbers of Rock Pigeons, Canada Geese, Red-winged Blackbirds, and Double-crested Cormorants, along with several American Pipits, Pine Siskins, both meadowlarks, and several sparrows, including the normal LeConte’s Sparrow, with two onlooker Red-tailed Hawks.
Boomer Lake shared Gadwalls, Lesser Scaup, Bufflehead, Ruddy Ducks, Pied-billed Grebes, American Coots, Franklin’s, Bonaparte’s, and Ring-billed Gulls, Barn Swallows, and an immature Marsh Wren.
Magruder Plots counted good numbers of Brewer’s Blackbirds.
Whittenberg Park shared Hooded Mergansers, Sharp-shinned, Red-shouldered, and Red-tailed Hawks, Dark-eyed Juncos, and a few seasonal sparrows.
On Halloween, Boomer Lake added Ring-necked Ducks, Least Sandpipers, Great Egret, Turkey Vultures, American Goldfinch, Carolina Chickadee, and Orange-crowned Warblers to the mix.
Nov. 1, we had two Red-necked Grebes just north of Boomer Lake’s Heron Cove, as well as additional Pied-billed, and Horned Grebes.
On Monday, Boomer Lake posted a Hooded Merganser and Purple Finch.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
