It may be getting warmer in the early mornings, but our Green Herons still remain with us. There are still a couple of nests, one of which is still readily apparent, as shown last week.
Our local beaver is also readying its den at Heron Cove, having brought in smaller fresh branches. It was only observed once this week.
We are also experiencing webworms in assorted trees, a favored food for our Yellow-billed Cuckoo, which has also been in the area checking its food supply and announcing its presence. If cuckoos are anywhere in the area, no caterpillar is safe, even if it is spiny or poisonous to any other living thing.
This bird is an interesting species, for it can remain out in the open and quite silent or its “kuu-kuu-kuu” calls can be heard from a distance away. This local breeding species favors riparian areas like Heron Cove and Boomer Creek as a solitary bird. It will search leaves and branches seeking caterpillars and other protein. They build their own nests, unlike the European cuckoo, but are rather indiscreet about laying their dull, light green eggs in their own sloppily constructed nest. Writer is aware of the species leaving eggs in the nests of “neighboring” cuckoos, as well as those of other species, like the Mourning Dove, America Robin, Gray Catbird, and others.
The nestlings of these surprising birds can be quite active upon their disturbance, scrambling about using both wings and bills to propel themselves about. A single bird from another nest behaved quite shockingly like a reptile, for it erected its horny, pinfeather plumage and emitted a buzzy hiss. The young also resemble porcupines at the in between stage of pinfeathers and first feathering.
A later fledgling obviously fell from its nest and was having difficulty getting around in the tall grass. Alerted to its presence by the sounds that came from it, a grating rasp, was likely meant to invoke fear upon a possible predator. While being picked up, it attempted to strike with its tiny bill, a shocking endeavor at its fairly tender age. Imagine that!
The cicadas are also out and about, drawing attention to themselves by the remarkably loud courtship calls of the males. Some of the species can produce sounds up to 120 dB, among the loudest of all insect-produced sounds. Rumor has it that the sound can literally be deafening to humans if at close range, and some species produce sounds so high in pitch to be inaudible.
Males also have a unique distress call, as well as another to maintain personal space within the chorus.
Even though cicadas sing in scattered groups, it can be very difficult to pinpoint exact locations of these insects. It is usually easier to find an exoskeleton or exuviae on a branch when they molt.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
