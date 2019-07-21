Last Saturday, prior to that large high pressure dome that is baking a good segment of the country, the birding around Boomer Lake and Payne County in general was excellent.
Not only did the young buttonbush flower make itself readily apparent surrounded by an assortment of butterflies and skippers, swaths of webworms were forming in the area to withstand the onslaught of the Yellow-billed Cuckoo, many of which are rearing young. Reports and photos of several fallen cuckoo nestlings that appear to resemble porcupines with their odd sheathed pinfeathers can be mistaken for nothing else. Once this young bird has been observed, it will readily be recognized with this description.
While several birding venues were observed, including Ghost Hollow, bunting hunting was easily evident, which included fine examples of Indigo and Painted Buntings, as well as the Blue Grosbeak. This is definitely a banner year in these parts, as everywhere one looks, they can either be seen or heard, mostly notably in the higher canopy regions. However, if one is quick enough, they can also be found upon the ground seeking protein snacks.
Riparian duckweed covered swampy areas including those in Perkins also netted some wonderful finds, including active yet secretive Yellow-billed Cuckoos, wrens, more buntings, and a lone American Bittern with several young Killdeer in the former sandpit vicinity.
Also observed in more quiet riparian areas were the Barred Owl, five Great Egrets and a Great Blue Heron on the hunt from what appeared to be a local colony, as well as several Mississippi Kites hawking insects, and Red-tailed Hawks soaring across grasslands seeking rodents.
Northern Parulas and Prothonotary Warblers were actively raising young, and several Red-bellied Woodpeckers were out in the public eye attempting to locate food and teach the young the benefit of working the bill and the tongue in advantageous places between segments of bark.
Purple Martins are in the process of fledging young and it appears that some of the Barn Swallows may be attempting a second round of breeding nestlings.
The Great Crested Flycatchers are also still actively breeding, and young Carolina Chickadees have come out in the open waiting for the arrival of migrants to consort with during the next month or two. Males are feeling their oats and showing off for the young female persuasion, trying to show off their prowess and suitability as future suitors.
The Brown-headed Cowbirds have also been leaving living packages within the nests of Northern Cardinals, Bell’s Vireo, and Brown Thrashers. The Warbling Vireos have been presenting their fledglings to the world, teaching them the benefit of inchworms and other readily apparent easy pickings before they become more astute to capturing more difficult prey.
Still returning to Boomer Lake under the garb of cooler temperatures in the earlier mornings, we have been hoping that the Green Herons will be able to withstand the excess heat and continue to keep their young thriving.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
