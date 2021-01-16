The early morning wintry chill improves to some degree shortly after 8 a.m. Approaching The Lowlands while seeking Heron Cove, we note at least one, perhaps two gaggles of Canada Geese.
They are silent save for two ganders vying for position. There are chases with heads held low and the imminent hissing and outstretched tongues while the females pay them no heed. A group of four just north of the Lakeview Road bridge finally opt to join the noisy dozen for lack of anything more important. An airborne throng of 16 additional fly south, most likely having originated from Goose Island.
Four American Coots dabble between the southwestern jetty and the pier, chasing one another with glee, white rumps designating the species in the shadows. One turns, and the low sun catches the pale glint of its bill.
Three Pied-billed Grebes and one Double-crested Cormorant are seeking a protein meal east of the pier. Rumor has it that cormorants are becoming human victims once again in the Midwest overeating their daily catch, even though that has been unsubstantiated for decades. How can such a lovely bird with those ice blue eyes be despised so much? The grebes suck the air out of their bladders to sink from view to quietly obtain their meals then re-submerge like submarines. Same principle.
Ring-billed Gulls are in graceful flight, suddenly plunging madly and uncontrolled as they find morsels to their liking just below the icy water’s surface. Then they quickly flap to retain their flight path, slicing through the skies as though they were always on the same trajectory. Calling and answering, some doing both, they remain familiar sights as the sun continues its ascent.
Great Blue Herons are seen at or near their usual early positions, nearly being counted upon like clockwork. It is rare that they won’t be there during the winter.
Greetings come with the familiar American Robin, with one sitting silently in a bradford pear. It then whinnies at my approach, disappearing into the tangle of brush in the ground below it, reemerging with an unknown insect to reseat itself once again. Two jays in the distance scream and answer, passing the time of day, with no American Crow stopping by to look for trouble out of boredom. Down goes another pear before the robin moves on.
Four Killdeer remain silent, but quickly move as they do just off the western jetty. One approaches the water, but decides against entering it. Smart move.
There is little on the west side of Heron Cove until rounding the secreted area itself, where a Harris’s Sparrow shows itself followed by a Song Sparrow. Must be the one heard upon approaching the berm earlier. A slate-colored Dark-eyed Junco flies from the western soapberry into the sparrow activity, as indicated by the white edges of its tail. A distant Carolina Wren weakly calls, while another with a different dialect appears to provide an answer.
A perfect winter morning means not having to light a woodstove.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
