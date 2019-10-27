There were a couple of rare bird sightings in Payne County this week, but it was nothing as extensive as last week.
Since fall migration is more leisurely than spring’s movement, it is spread over a couple of months as opposed to a couple of weeks. Last week, we managed to locate the rare migratory Red Fox Sparrow at Sanborn Lake on the 19th, an excellent find. It is normally in our area in the winter.
At Boomer Lake last week, four Ring-necked Ducks were southbound on Monday the 14th.
Wednesday the 16th, the American Crow started coming into the area, and from prior experience, they are always looking for trouble, as the corvid is an early warning system on songbird predators. They don’t do this out of the kindness of their hearts, they are simply warning systems like the National Weather Service. Some of you may recall one of my photos from last year where a crow was harassing a Mississippi Kite, simply for something to do. They also enjoy rousting out hawks and owls, which may or may not keep the songbirds safer.
Thursday the 17th brought large numbers of European Starlings to Boomer Lake, a normal phenomena for this time of year. There have been several hundred strong seen along the power lines. However, don’t dismiss all birds on the lines as starlings. One can spy robins, Mourning Doves, Great-tailed Grackles, and the American Kestrel upon the high wires, too. Take the proper amount of time to ascertain if there are some sleepers among the thorns.
Friday the 18th brought in the Cooper’s Hawk looking for a meal. It breezed by so quickly, it must have been on its way to a mission while it was on the food search. A lovely juvenile female Downy Woodpecker soon spent some time at the edges of Heron Cove for spiders and other delectables, after the hawk’s presence.
Migratory Killdeer have been passing through all week, but our highest numbers on Boomer Lake were last Saturday. The numbers came in with 17 Killdeer and 27 Yellow-rumped Warblers, but they increased yet again.
Last Sunday, we were entertained with a jovial and vocal Bewick’s Wren at Heron Cove among the honeysuckle tendrils.
This week on Monday, four Great Blue Herons were spotted between the Lakeview Road Bridge and Shorebird Jetty. A single Great Egret is still at Boomer Lake, which has been known to be in the area until mid-November, weather permitting.
Tuesday rounded out the festivities with a little cooler seasonal weather, which brought in Ruby-crowned Kinglets, thirty-five Yellow-rumped Warblers on Heron Cove alone, eighteen Gadwall, six Northern Shovelers, a Chipping Sparrow, and the American Pipit made itself known from the friendly skies.
An exciting piece of information is a bird-related CD by my birding pal Stephanie Seymour called There are Birds. You can stream or purchase the CD via https://stephanieseymour.bandcamp.com/releases. She is an excellent artist. Tell her that I sent you so she can keep track of sources.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
