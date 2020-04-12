Rare birds for last week included the Eastern Towhee and Spotted Sandpiper at Lake Carl Blackwell. The ongoing Neotropic Cormorant, Audubon’s x Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warbler, and Spotted Sandpiper were counted at Boomer Lake.
We’re still seeing at least a couple of birds that are on the departure list of the month, like our Bald Eagle, which is most likely rearing another family, like it has been for the past few years, a moot point. We’re still holding onto the Song Sparrow, though its numbers have drastically decreased, but the last of them could well be on the way north to procreate. It’s possible that the final one was seen this Monday. Our Dark-eyed Juncos may have also disappeared on Boomer Lake that spent the winter.
The Spotted Sandpiper arrived about three days early, and the Scissor-tailed flycatcher was also a few days early. We’ve already greeted the Yellow-headed Blackbird and Franklin’s Gull this week, as well as several other species elsewhere, like the Louisiana Waterthrush, White-eyed Vireo, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Sora, Snowy Egret, Red Crossbill, Sedge Wren, Yellow-throated Warbler, and Northern Parula.
Nest building is going strong. An endearing American Robin was trying to drag an old two-foot piece of sheet plastic, attempting to get a token section for her cradle. Northern Cardinals are being photographed with pieces of dried marsh grass and a male Barn Swallow was entertaining itself by dropping and recapturing a down Canada Goose feather several times before he gave up and continued to the Lakeview Road bridge.
The Bald Eagle kissed March goodbye by greeting several of us atop one of the new large metal power poles on the east side of the lake. A gentleman even stopped to capture a photo.
Our formerly large conglomeration of Ruddy Ducks was down to one early this week, as all those breeding males were pulled by the inescapable force of Zugunruh along with their flock. Perhaps this lone female is nearing her estrus soon and will soon follow in their wake.
We have found Baird’s Sandpiper, an Osprey, the Greater and Lesser Yellowlegs, Yellow-headed Blackbird, Franklin’s Gull, and several American Avocets this week. Most of the sandpipers were seen at Shorebird Jetty this Monday.
Large numbers of American Coots stopped by this year in several rafts, most of which took a respite for a few days before they continued on. Some may still remain for a short time.
Since the trees are all quickly leafing out with their dress, it will be more of a challenge to find those beautifully plumaged male Myrtle’s Yellow-rumped Warblers. They had disappeared for a while to change into their unmistakable breeding attire, which was well worth the wait. Watch for more early and late birds over the week, as we are no longer operating on traditions any more. There will be changes from now on.
Contact me with local wildlife news at aviannovice@ol.com and view https://www.debhirt.blogspot.com for related photos.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
