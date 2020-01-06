The numbers are in for the Payne County Audubon Christmas Bird Count from Saturday, Dec. 21, a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the 40s. The area in question was a fifteen-mile in diameter circle centered on Redlands Rd. east of Lake Carl Blackwell.
Records were set for high species counts this year to include appreciable numbers for Herring Gulls, Carolina Wrens, and Spotted Towhees. Other smaller increases covered Pied-billed Grebes, Red-bellied Woodpeckers, Northern Flickers, Pileated Woodpeckers, American Kestrels, Eastern Phoebes, Brown Creepers, Winter and Bewick’s Wrens, Brown Thrashers, and Northern Cardinals.
This was a first count for the Common Yellowthroat and Black Vulture, as well as second recordings for Orange-crowned and Pine Warblers, as well as Marsh Wren.
Large numbers of American Robins were noted, which can be a migratory or resident species. They are feeding on rough-leafed dogwood, as well as several other common native berries. With the large amount of rain and unseasonable temperatures that we received so far this winter, there has been a large influx of the robin, as well as the blackbird family.
A couple of dozen Smith’s Longspurs were observed, as well as three Loggerhead Shrikes.
A couple of Red-breasted Nuthatches and excellent numbers of Cedar Waxwings rounded out the irruptive species.
A couple of Prairie Falcons, good numbers of Red-tailed Hawks, American Kestrels, Red-shouldered Hawks, Northern Harrier, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Barred and Great Horned Owl, Cooper’s Hawk, and a couple of Bald Eagles were observed in the raptor family.
Large numbers of Mallards, followed by Ring-necked Duck, Gadwall, American Wigeon, Redhead, Green-winged Teal, Northern Shoveler, Lesser Scaup, Common Goldeneye, Wood Duck, Bufflehead, and Blue-winged Teal rounded out the duck clan.
Canada, Cackling, Greater White-fronted Geese, and a single Snow and Ross’s Goose were also counted.
Nice representatives of the woodpecker family included Northern Flicker, Red-bellied, Downy, Pileated, Hairy, Red-headed, and Yellow-bellied Sapsucker.
At the top of the sparrow list was Savannah, which has been losing numbers, followed by Song, House, Harris’s, Field, White-throated, White-crowned, Fox, Chipping, Lincoln’s, Swamp, LeConte’s, American Tree, as well as Spotted and a few Eastern Towhees.
There were also good numbers of seasonal songbirds rounding out the numbers.
Also observed were the American Crow, meadowlark sp., Double-crested Cormorants, Hooded Mergansers, Wild Turkeys, Northern Bobwhite, Killdeer, Bonaparte’s Gulls, Turkey Vulture, and domestics.
Thanks to our twenty-eight volunteers that located in the neighborhood of 107 species and nearly 19,000 individuals for the 72nd annual event.
