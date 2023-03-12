Oklahoma Mesonet indicated that we received 0.3 inches of rainfall for the past seven days.
For the same period, Payne County rare birds included Mountain Bluebird, Eastern Towhee, Franklin’s Gull, and Smith’s Longspur.
It is usually difficult to find the Eastern Towhee whether or not it is migrating since our north-south line was usually the cutoff point for this very eastern individual but it is probably expanding its range.
Our migrant arrivals during the first half of March should be King Rail, American Golden-Plover, Snowy Plover, Baird’s and Pectoral Sandpipers, Long-billed Dowitcher, Franklin’s Gull, Neotropic Cormorant, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Cliff Swallow, Yellow-headed Blackbird, Louisiana Waterthrush, Black-and-white Warbler, and Yellow-headed Blackbird.
March departures for the first half of the month are expected to be Tundra Swan, American Woodcock, Iceland and Glaucous Gulls, and Lapland Longspur.
It was a very busy week thus far with birders scouring the area for treasures and there have been plenty.
On March 1, Boomer Lake Park shared Canada Geese, domestic Mallard, over a hundred migratory Redheads, Buffleheads, Ruddy Ducks, Horned Grebe, Ring-billed Gulls, Great Blue Heron, European Starlings, and American Robins.
The OSU Cross Country Course also provided some wonderful individuals including Rock Pigeon, Red-tailed Hawk, Red-bellied and Downy Woodpeckers, Blue Jay, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren, and Northern Cardinal.
On Thursday the 2nd, Boomer Lake Park counted Mallards, American Crow, Eastern Bluebirds, House Sparrows, and House Finch.
Lake Carl Blackwell Dam area ticked off Gadwall, Northern Pintail, Canvasback, Lesser Scaup, Hooded Merganser, Pied-billed Grebe, Eurasian Collared-Dove, Mourning Dove, American Coot, Double-crested Cormorant, Turkey Vulture, Northern Harrier, Bald Eagle, Red-headed and Pileated Woodpeckers, yellow-shafted Northern Flicker, American Kestrel, Eastern Phoebe, Blue Jay, American Crow, Tufted Titmouse, Brown Creeper, Bewick’s Wrens, Brown Thrasher, Eastern Bluebird, Cedar Waxwings, American Pipit, American Goldfinch, Red Fox Sparrow, slate-colored Dark-eyed Junco, Song Sparrows, Eastern and Western Meadowlarks, and Myrtle Yellow-rumped Warbler.
On March 3, Boomer Lake Park chimed in with Ring-necked Duck, Bufflehead, Lesser Scaup, Redhead, Mourning Dove, Ring-billed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Red-bellied, Downy, and Pileated Woodpeckers, Blue Jay, American and Fish Crows, Carolina Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren, House Finch, Dark-eyed Junco, European Starling, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, House Sparrow, Eastern Meadowlark, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, and Northern Cardinal. Writer was tracking a Turkey Vulture in the sky on that windy morning for a full 1.5 miles, and it flapped its wings twice.
Sunday the 5th, Whittenberg Park added White-throated Sparrow, while the OSU Cross Country Course located a white-winged Dove.
Monday, in addition Sanborn Lake tallied Wood Duck, Red-shouldered Hawk, Belted Kingfisher, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Ruby Crowned Kinglet, Smith’s Longspur, Harris’s Sparrow, and Common Grackle.
Tim’s Patch found one migrating white morph Ross’s and over a hundred Cackling Geese in the air.
Tuesday the 7th, OSU’s Magruder Plots shared Killdeer and Horned Lark, while Boomer Lake Park noted Northern Shoveler on Wednesday.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
