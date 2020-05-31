As spring moves on, so do the Payne County rare bird alerts.
Last week a Ring-necked Pheasant was located on Seadog Road, Babcock Park hosted a Tennessee Warbler, while two Blackpoll Warblers were at a private residence. Two Ruddy Ducks along with a Hooded Merganser, Willet and Neotropic Cormorant were upon Boomer Lake, and Meridian Tech shared a Whimbrel and Hooded Merganser. The Acadian Flycatcher was heard at Richmond Court, while a Hooded Merganser spent quiet time at Cushing Water Treatment Plant.
Plenty of birds have been nesting on or surrounding the Boomer Lake area including Scissor-tailed Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Green Heron, American Robin, Northern Cardinal, Great Crested Flycatcher, Purple Martin, Barn and Cliff Swallow, and more.
Carolina Chickadees are moving their young charges all around Boomer Lake for live protein. There were five chickadees surrounding the bald cypress trees in the area of Shorebird Jetty. They are growing quickly and capturing insects better on their own every day. It was just four days ago when they required parental assistance with procuring food.
The Bell’s Vireo that was around Heron Cove appears to no longer be in the area, but we still have a pair across from Kicker in the deciduous trees behind the Purple Martin Headquarters.This active area is still supporting Baltimore and Orchard Orioles, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Alder Flycatcher and hopefully with the trumpet vines a few Ruby-throated Hummingbirds occasionally. Both oriole species tend to partake of the rich nectar, too.
The orioles are also sharing nest space with Scissor-tailed flycatchers, as well as Western and Eastern Kingbirds in the large oak by Memorial Jetty. Yellow Warblers were also in the area, but have moved north to breed.
Many different species are found along the wooded areas on the north side of Boomer Lake and Boomer Creek, just across Airport Road. Many nesting bird species can be found raising young in these locations, as well as assorted butterflies and other life forms.
Cliff Swallows are predominating over the Barn Swallows this year, which is a declining species in northeastern and western latitudes, where nest boxes are encouraged as long as there are ample mud supplies. They are far from endangered worldwide, though they have seen a 95% decline across North American over the past 40 years.
These neotropical migrants hunt insects on their wintering grounds in Central and South America, and help rid properties of harmful insects like black widow and brown recluse spiders, as well as biting, flying insects.
Another bird that has been noticed in short supply is the Killdeer at Boomer Lake. There once was an ample supply, but their habitat is waning. They once nested on cement slabs that held soil along the edges of Boomer Lake, which are now filled with grass. Occasionally we see one or two in the Kicker field. To encourage Killdeer, gravel or river rock can be used to entice them to nest, as long as no cats or other predators frequent the area.
For more photos, visit https://www.debhirt.blogspot.com.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
