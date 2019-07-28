Green Heron clutch three on the east side of Heron Cove made itself apparent toward the end of last week.
It appears that we have three beautiful nestlings and our proud parent or parents are attending them well. Photos are not the best due to their shady location and excellent cover, but they are recognizable.
Since our first clutch had five, it is normal that we’d have less young during the mid-to-last part of the season. When things are winding down for breeding, it becomes much easier for the adults to concentrate on fewer young in order to ready them for the upcoming migration, which is not too far in the future. Less young for a pair means that they will fly and take care of their needs much sooner due to the ability to provide more intensive work and less distraction, same as happens with us.
As you recall, clutch two failed, which was on the west side of the Cove. Even though it was in a low shaded area, chances for the effects of more sustained higher temperatures was not beneficial to them.
Nest four also appeared to quickly come to an end. This nest was also on the west side and much higher in the trees, causing it to have a greater chance to succumb to the effects of a very warm first half of July. The adults gave it a hearty effort for two weeks, and unless they are still attending it without my being able to observe them somehow, it is not possible to promise more young.
When they built the nest, the same sticks were used and moved from the original to the second location.
Purple Martins are locally roosting to a small degree at Boomer Lake. They are readying many recently fledged young for flight and strength training, and most likely collecting more area birds. They will all undoubtedly find their way to the very large roosts in Tulsa and depart from there for fall migration. If you have nest boxes, do keep them up even though they are empty for those southbound birds that might need them to rest.
We still have a few Barn Swallows, the Great Crested Flycatcher with its young and if you are fortunate, you might even be able to see the Broad-winged Hawk at close range. Be ready to see the birds heading south during this more leisurely travel period. Adult males usually start the event, followed by the adult females, then the juveniles.
Now is the time to be seeing late month and later migrants in our area. This will include White-faced Ibis, Ruddy Turnstone, Sanderling, the possibility of the Red Knot and Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Peregrine Falcon, and Bank Swallow.
If we get a good rain during shorebird migration, we could well see some of those birds grounded in our area hotspots. Good luck, and as always, post your finds on eBird.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
