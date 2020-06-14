Since migrants have continued to their breeding grounds, it didn’t mean that Boomer is any less active now. We have more young birds than we can approximate.
Everywhere we look, there’s a young bird calling for food. Mom and dad are inundated, which is why the male parent can finish raising the first clutch of birds, while mom builds a second nest and lays more eggs to start a second brood.
We’ve been observing a lot of learning activities. For example, there are two nests of Brown Thrashers, and just as many of Northern Mockingbirds, Scissor-tailed Flycatchers and Carolina Wrens, and basically we will soon have double the youngsters that we have right now. The juveniles learning how to be an adult will be helping to raise those second sets of young. Then next year, they’ll be somewhat prepared to begin their own nesting season, unless they are helpers for next year.
Remember the Green Heron colony over the past five years? They routinely used the previous year’s young in order to give them help for successful broods. The patriarch Green Heron had two females on two nests while he and a helper fed them.
A second year male had young for the first time with his own nest and another helper gave him assistance in nourishing his young. Then ideally, prior to last year’s excessive heat, the Green Herons would have raised second broods as in the past. Immature males and females would have helped feed, build nests, watch young and learn how to be successful parents. There is a learning curve that requires actual hands-on experience.
As another example, writer has observed many American Robins that were young the year before try to build solid nests that will hold a family, but it just doesn’t work out that way. The robin is not normally a cooperative parent and doesn’t instruct their young birds on how to successfully parent.
That youngster must pick up the nest that fell in pieces to the ground and try again. They do much better the second time and most of them remember through DNA that mud is a necessary component of a robin’s nest.
Other birds, like the Western Kingbird, normally nest on manmade objects like telephone poles. However, I have a couple that is nesting in a tree, which is what the species did years ago, a DNA memory.
There are also cavity nesters, like the Carolina Chickadee and Great Crested Flycatcher that excavate their cavities in a tree and then build a nest.
A question received last week on how to tell male from female birds that look the same (sexually dimorphic), the brood patch is a good giveaway. Breeding female songbirds always have one, and that is also how mist netted birds can usually be determined during the same year.
The breeding male still has enlarged testes that can be felt. Male songbirds are a little larger than females, but it is hard to determine unless they are side-by-side.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
