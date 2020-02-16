Who has large number of Cedar Waxwings in their yards or birding patches this year?
The ornately painted nomadic and sometimes irregular visitor with the bright yellow belly is one that we cannot miss. One will usually hear its lisping high-pitched calls prior to observing it, and when one is found, the others soon fall into place.
Though local numbers will vary immensely, the general population is holding up well or even increasing in some parts of the country. They can be found around fruiting trees in the spring and in the arms of winter, they can be here today and gone tomorrow as a considerably sized flock.
Berry-filled trees in the winter, even with old nearly dried apples and Bradford pears, will surely be an attractant, just like the large numbers found all over Boomer Lake Park. They can be found clustered beside one another on a branch or sitting in large numbers on adjacent trees, clear socialites in all seasons, very rare to find just an individual bird.
These long- to short-distance migrants can be quite common in winter in the southern half of the country with some travelling as far south as Panama and Costa Rica for a tropical vacation tour.
If anyone has found a waxwing with an orange instead of a yellow tail, it was caused by eating the berries of a non-native honeysuckle. If enough of these berries are consumed while growing tail feathers during molt, the feathers will be orange. Surprisingly, this species is one of the few North American birds that can survive on fruit alone for a number of months.
Since these birds avidly adore many leftover fruits and berries, one bush to clearly avoid when it comes to all birds is the Heavenly Bamboo or Nandina (nandia) domestica.
Since sometimes hundreds of waxwings descend madly into any area that is fruit laden, nandina is a disaster in the coldest winters when birds are desperate for sustenance, and it will kill fruit eaters. N. domestica can be recognized by its bright red berries that can last through an entire winter and early spring attracting hungry birds. Cyanide toxicity has been reported countless times over decades due to the voracious appetites that these birds are known for. If you have this deadly shrub in your yard and care for birds, immediately get rid of it.
Fermented apples will cause a state of intoxication, enough so that waxwings will overeat until their alimentary canals and stomachs can hold no more. Necropsies have been completed on these birds showing full crops and digestive systems, and the culprit was either nandina or excessive consumption of fermented fruit that became alcoholic.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding! Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.